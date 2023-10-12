X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    D'Angelo Russell Wows Fans with LeBron James, Anthony Davis out as Lakers Beat Kings

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 9: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers were without LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish—and probably most of their fan base, given the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing Game 3 of the NLDS against the Arizona Diamondbacks around the same time—during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

    So it was D'Angelo Russell time.

    The Lakers point guard played well in the team's 109-101 win, finishing with 21 points and eight assists.

    NBA @NBA

    Rui Hachimura (9 PTS) &amp; D'Angelo Russell (8 PTS) were cooking in the 1Q on NBA TV 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/0y7bGUumDN">pic.twitter.com/0y7bGUumDN</a>

    NBA @NBA

    DLo is heating up!<br><br>🔥 10 in the 3Q<br>🔥 21 in the game<br><br>11-0 Lakers run on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/itV7nl5CIh">pic.twitter.com/itV7nl5CIh</a>

    He was one of five Lakers to score double-digit points. The Kings' star pairing of De'Aaron Fox (18 points, five assists) and Domantas Sabonis (10 points, 16 rebounds, five assists) played well in the loss.

    In a tough night for Los Angeles' sports fans—the Dodgers lost 4-2 against the D-Backs and were swept out of the postseason in the process—DLo provided some solace with his strong play:

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Really like what we're seeing from the shorthanded Lakers on offense. D'Angelo Russell has been fantastic and the ball is moving

    Laker Central @LakerCentral365

    D'Angelo Russell is playing against 2 all-NBA players and he's been the best player on the floor by far.

    D'Angelo Russell Wows Fans with LeBron James, Anthony Davis out as Lakers Beat Kings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    D'Angelo Russell is gonna have a very special season. I can see it 👁️

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    If preseason basketball means anything (and full disclosure, it often doesn't), D'Angelo Russell is a great sleeper bet for Most Improved Player. AK

    𝒦𝒶𝓃𝑒 💜💛🇳🇿 @LALPrime

    Who has impressed you the most in the preseason? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <br><br>Gotta be D'Angelo Russell for me

    Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

    D'Angelo Russell has been vocal with teammates both through good and bad possessions. Very poised with the group.

    Josh @josh2saint

    Preseason D'Angelo Russell is the best player I've ever seen

    Frankie Cartoscelli @FCartoscelli3

    I don't think I love anything in my life as much as D'Angelo Russell loves destroying the Sacramento Kings.

    Russell's 2022-23 season did not end on a positive note. He was a complete no-show in the Denver Nuggets' four-game sweep of the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, averaging just 6.3 points and 3.5 assists while shooting 32.3 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from three.

    That put his future in Los Angeles in question, though the Lakers ultimately brought him back on a two-year, $36 million deal with a player option for the 2024-25 season.

    The Lakers had a strong offseason in general, bringing back Reaves and Rui Hachimura while adding Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes and Reddish. Russell will enter the season as the team's starting point guard ahead of Vincent, and given his strong play this preseason, it seems likely he'll keep that role.