X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Jose Abreu, Astros Have Fans Hyped After Beating Twins to Go to 7th Straight ALCS

    Erin WalshOctober 12, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 11: Jose Abreu #79 of the Houston Astros celebrates his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins with Gary Pettis #8 during the fourth inning in Game Four of the Division Series at Target Field on October 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Houston Astros are back in the American League Championship Series for the seventh straight season.

    Houston defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday night at Target Field to advance to the next round, where they will meet the Texas Rangers with a berth in the World Series on the line.

    Houston Astros @astros

    What happens with Twins fans ask for Houston: <a href="https://t.co/883A8rpMjX">https://t.co/883A8rpMjX</a> <a href="https://t.co/99SxH4QpFJ">pic.twitter.com/99SxH4QpFJ</a>

    For the second straight game, it was slugger José Abreu who was the star of the show as he belted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. It marked his third dinger in the last two days and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

    Abreu hit two home runs and recorded five RBI in a 9-1 Game 3 victory over the Twins on Tuesday.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Jose Abreu is ON FIRE.<br><br>3-1 <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> 🔥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/vK7lyLkzPv">pic.twitter.com/vK7lyLkzPv</a>

    With the Astros moving on, baseball fans were quick to praise Abreu for his heroics and consistency during the ALDS, especially after he had a down year by his standards during the regular season:

    Jose Abreu, Astros Have Fans Hyped After Beating Twins to Go to 7th Straight ALCS
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Travis Taylor @LeftyTravis

    Jose Abreu ALDS MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ready2Reign?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ready2Reign</a>

    Tyler Milner @tmilrealdeal

    ABREU IS ON FIRE

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    That Jose Abreu is so hot right now <a href="https://t.co/XUcxkIvNtJ">pic.twitter.com/XUcxkIvNtJ</a>

    RTG @RTGJ1999

    It either has to be Yordan Alvarez or Jose Abreu for MVP this series

    TOM MARTIN @LetItFlyTom

    I have always believed in Jose Abreu.

    Steve @TexasSteve17

    Jose Abreu fully earning his contract in one week. ⚾️ <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@astros</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MLB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLB</a>

    Texas Sports Unfiltered @TSUnfiltered

    Jose Abreu is earning that contract in this series!

    Alex @_ganley_

    JOSE ABREU IS HIM !

    Andrew Soukup @asoukuptx

    Jose Abreu now a Certified Astros Legend. <a href="https://t.co/x5YTidMxn2">pic.twitter.com/x5YTidMxn2</a>

    Serg🇵🇷 @datricankiid

    José Abreu owns the Twins

    ¿tienen pastillas para no soñar? 🇵🇷🇨🇺 @elderrumbao

    They're gonna have to invent an ALDS MVP for José Abreu.

    Bobby Jeaux @BobbyJoe9615

    Jose Abreu ALDS MVP 😮‍💨 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a>

    If Abreu continues to swing the bat like he has through the ALDS, the Astros should be well on their way to returning to the World Series.

    After capturing the title last season, Houston is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the New York Yankees accomplished the feat when they won three straight from 1998-2000.