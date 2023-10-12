Jose Abreu, Astros Have Fans Hyped After Beating Twins to Go to 7th Straight ALCS

Jose Abreu, Astros Have Fans Hyped After Beating Twins to Go to 7th Straight ALCSOctober 12, 2023
The Houston Astros are back in the American League Championship Series for the seventh straight season.
Houston defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday night at Target Field to advance to the next round, where they will meet the Texas Rangers with a berth in the World Series on the line.
For the second straight game, it was slugger José Abreu who was the star of the show as he belted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. It marked his third dinger in the last two days and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.
Abreu hit two home runs and recorded five RBI in a 9-1 Game 3 victory over the Twins on Tuesday.
With the Astros moving on, baseball fans were quick to praise Abreu for his heroics and consistency during the ALDS, especially after he had a down year by his standards during the regular season:
If Abreu continues to swing the bat like he has through the ALDS, the Astros should be well on their way to returning to the World Series.
After capturing the title last season, Houston is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the New York Yankees accomplished the feat when they won three straight from 1998-2000.