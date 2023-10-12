Jose Abreu, Astros Have Fans Hyped After Beating Twins to Go to 7th Straight ALCS

David Berding/Getty Images

The Houston Astros are back in the American League Championship Series for the seventh straight season.

Houston defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-2 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday night at Target Field to advance to the next round, where they will meet the Texas Rangers with a berth in the World Series on the line.

For the second straight game, it was slugger José Abreu who was the star of the show as he belted a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. It marked his third dinger in the last two days and ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

Abreu hit two home runs and recorded five RBI in a 9-1 Game 3 victory over the Twins on Tuesday.

With the Astros moving on, baseball fans were quick to praise Abreu for his heroics and consistency during the ALDS, especially after he had a down year by his standards during the regular season:

If Abreu continues to swing the bat like he has through the ALDS, the Astros should be well on their way to returning to the World Series.