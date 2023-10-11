X

    Kai Jones Waived by Hornets After Trade Request, Indefinite Leave of Absence

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 7: Kai Jones #23 of of the Charlotte Hornets shoots a free throw during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League against the San Antonio Spurs on July 7, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Charlotte Hornets have waived center Kai Jones, a move that was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    It comes two days after Jones publicly requested a trade:

    Kai Jones @242_jones

    I have officially requested to be traded from the Charlotte Hornets. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOATLIFE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOATLIFE</a>

    The Hornets announced last week that Jones wouldn't be joining the team for training camp, citing "personal reasons."

    "There is currently not a timetable for his return to the team," the team added in its statement. "Out of respect for the personal nature of the situation, the Hornets will not have any additional public comment regarding the matter at this time."

    He appeared to respond to news of his release with the following post on social media:

    Kai Jones @242_jones

    I used to pray for times like dis <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOATLIFE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOATLIFE</a>

    Jones, 22, had been posting on social media in September that he was better than a number of his own teammates, including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller:

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    Kai Jones is trashing his own teammates on Instagram 😬 <a href="https://t.co/A11rpO3bgg">pic.twitter.com/A11rpO3bgg</a>

    Kai Jones @242_jones

    I've had a higher fg% than those guys since I came out the womb and none of them can guard me so know your ball before you talk to the one in here MF 🦋💕🐐🥇🌈 <a href="https://t.co/3B6bG4VN5O">https://t.co/3B6bG4VN5O</a>

    Those posts and other social media activity reportedly concerned the Hornets:

    Scott Fowler @scott_fowler

    Hornets seem concerned about Kai Jones, whose odd behavior on social media has raised eyebrows and worried people. <br>From what I understand, Jones hasn't been participating in the optional team drills and it's undetermined if he will be there when practice starts next week.

    The Associated Press noted on Sept. 30 that Jones "had a bizarre post on Instagram Live where he danced and rambled incoherently. He has also repeatedly stated that he's the GOAT (greatest of all time) and plans to be MVP and defensive player of the year, along with writing that he would beat Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in a 1-on-1 game," (h/t ESPN).

    Jones was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 draft out of Texas and has appeared in 67 total games in his first two NBA seasons, averaging 2.7 points and two rebounds per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. He was a depth piece for the Hornets, averaging 9.1 minutes per game off the bench in his short career without ever making a start.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Charlotte eats $3,047,880 in dead money for Kai Jones for this season, unless he's claimed off waivers. (It's highly unlikely Jones will be claimed.)<br><br>No cap hit for next season (2024-25) as the Hornets team option for Jones becomes declined with the team waiving him.

    With Jones no longer on the team, Mark Williams and Nick Richards are the team's options at center. Both played more significant minutes for the Hornets last season.