Bills' Josh Allen: Stefon Diggs Was 'Mad at Himself' in Sideline Frustration Video

AP/Gary McCullough

Cameras caught Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs expressing frustration on the sidelines during the team's 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, a moment that didn't go unnoticed with NFL fans.

But quarterback Josh Allen told reporters Diggs was upset with himself, not his teammates or coaches.

"People are throwing different ideas about what he was mad at on the sideline. He was mad at himself for running the wrong release on a route. He's a competitor, he's a fiery competitor. I'm tired of hearing all this nonsense from people. There's a lot of guys in the league who have that fire who don't get talked about. He's a lot of our juice on the sideline, making sure the offense is staying up and as energized as possible, and we feed off that."

