NFL Rumors: Patriots' Bill Belichick 'Alienated' Mac Jones Throughout 2022 Season

Amid New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' struggles this season, a new report suggests his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick took a turn for the worse last season.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, sources indicated that Belichick "alienated" Jones last season to the point that Patriots owner Robert Kraft "became aware and had to take the temperature of the situation."

Howe added that the situation "rattled Jones' confidence" and could be a contributing factor to his issues this season as a result of "questioning whether any given mistake could shorten his leash or cut it entirely."

After legendary quarterback Tom Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Patriots tried veteran Cam Newton as his replacement for one season.

When that resulted in missing the playoffs, the Pats selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of Alabama.

Early returns for that pick were good, as Jones went went 10-7 as a starter during his rookie campaign and led New England to the playoffs. He also completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left at the end of the 2021 campaign to become the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, leaving that key spot on the coaching staff vacant.

Belichick made the strange decision to have former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and former Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge vie for OC and play-calling duties, leading to a confusing situation in 2022.

It clearly didn't help Jones, as he went just 6-8 as a starter and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 picks.

At one point during the season, Jones missed some time due to injury, and Bailey Zappe performed well in his absence. Jones returned for a game against the Chicago Bears, but he was pulled and replaced by Zappe after throwing an early interception.

The Patriots ultimately went back to Jones as their starter the following week, but the team went just 5-5 the rest of the way.

Prior to the 2023 season, the Patriots brought back former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to be their OC once again, but the change has not provided the type of spark for Jones that Belichick likely hoped for.

Jones is on pace for the worst season of his career, as he is 1-4 and is completing 62.5 percent of his passing attempts for 1,008 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Patriots look to clearly be the worst team in the AFC East, and they may be one of the worst teams in the NFL after losing 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys and 34-0 to the New Orleans Saints in back-to-back weeks.