UFC 294: Head-to-Toe Breakdown for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski II

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

By now, you've surely heard the news. Alexander Volkanovski will get another crack at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev—on a little over 10 days notice.

Russia's Makhachev had originally been set to defend his belt against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294, which goes down on October 21 in Abu Dhabi, but when the Brazilian suffered a cut to his eyebrow in training, the champ shifted his focus to Australia's Volkanovski, who holds the UFC's featherweight title and is widely considered the best fighter in the sport.

It will be the second time Makhachev and Volkanovski have met in the Octagon. Their first meeting occurred at UFC 284 in February, when Makhachev defended his belt with a narrow decision win, dashing Volkanovski's dreams of becoming a two-division champion by the thinnest of margins.

There has been talk of a rematch between the two ever since then, but it did not look like an immediate part of the UFC's plan, as Volkanovski was booked for a title defense against Yair Rodriguez in July—which he won handily—and Makhachev was matched up with Oliveira.

In the end, we will get a rematch between the two stars sooner than anybody anticipated, and after the razor close nature of their first fight, it's anybody's guess who will come out on top.