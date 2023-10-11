Lakers' LeBron James Defends USC's Bronny from Critics: 'Casuals Just Like to Argue'

A 5-star recruit in the 2023 class, Bronny James underwent surgery this offseason after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout in July, but he still intends to play for the Trojans during the 2023-24 season.

"Bronny is doing extremely well," LeBron said earlier this month. "He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. The successful surgery that he had ... he's on the up and up. It's definitely a whirlwind and a lot of emotions for our family this summer, but the best thing we have is each other."