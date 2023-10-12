Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Is there a better time of the year to be a sports fan?

The NFL season is in full thrust. We've got the MLB playoffs, the WNBA finals, European soccer and the return of the NBA and NHL. It's glorious.

Seeing how easy it is to get distracted with so many amazing sports at your disposal, you'll be excused if your attention has been diverted and you need some help with your fantasy football team.

Let the fantasy trade chart guide you as you navigate the perilous waters of trade season. Remember that the values below are compiled with PPR scoring in mind, and that any players not listed below have a value of one. Always consider your league's unique scoring rules and roster requirements when making trades.

Enjoy the sporting season. And may the fantasy points be with you!

Trade Value: 15

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Trade Value: 14

2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 13

4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Trade Value: 12

7. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

10. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Trade Value: 11

13. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

15. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

17. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

18. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

20. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade Value: 10

22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

23. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

24. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

25. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

26. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

27. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

28. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

29. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

Trade Value: 9

30. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

31. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

32. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

33. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

Trade Value: 8

34. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

35. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

36. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

37. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

38. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

39. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

40. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

41. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

42. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

43. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Trade Value: 7

44. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

45. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

46. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

47. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

48. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

49. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

50. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

51. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

52. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 6

53. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

54. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

55. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

56. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

57. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

59. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

60. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

61. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

62. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

63. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Value: 5

64. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

65. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

66. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

67. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

68. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

69. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

70. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 4

71. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

72. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

73. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

74. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

75. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

76. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

77. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

78. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

79. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

80. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 3

81. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

82. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

83. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

84. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

85. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

86. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 2

87. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

88. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

89. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders

90. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

91. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

92. Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals

93. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

94. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

96. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

97. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

98. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

99. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos

100. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Analysis

We need to have a conversation about how devalued the quarterback and tight end positions have become this season, and how neither position should be a major priority unless you can get one of the four top-end tight ends.

At quarterback, 15 players are averaging between 17.7 fantasy points (C.J. Stroud) and 23.9 fantasy points (Justin Herbert) per week. Obviously, a difference of 6.2 points each week in fantasy is extremely valuable, but that difference comes at the fringes. Ten players are averaging between Stroud's 17.7 fantasy points per week and the 19.8 fantasy points per week that Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes are offering. That 2.1-point differential is far less impactful.

The point is, there's not a major difference between a mid-tier QB1 and QB2 at the moment, which means you shouldn't be valuing them all that highly. If you aren't chasing a quarterback averaging over 20 points per week—that's only Herbert, Josh Allen (23.7), Jalen Hurts (21.8), Justin Fields (20.8) and Kirk Cousins (20.8) at the moment—you don't need to be paying high prices, or anything close to a high price.

Oh, and with Justin Jefferson injured, Cousins should get devalued on the trade market as well. So again, for the people in the back: Do not overpay for quarterbacks this season!

At tight end, it's an opposite issue—there aren't many safe choices. Only eight players are averaging double-digit points, with Travis Kelce (16.8), Mark Andrews (15.1), Sam LaPorta (14.4) and T.J. Hockenson (13.1) standing above the pack (Hockenson should seen even more usage with Jefferson hurt).

If you don't have a top-eight option, don't pay a premium. Ten players are averaging between 7.5 and 9.5 fantasy points per week. Maybe you'll pay for Kyle Pitts or Dallas Goedert's upside, which is why both are on the chart. Beyond that, if you aren't trading for a top-eight tight end, you shouldn't be trading for one at all unless the asking price is very, very low.

At wide receiver, a few players are very intriguing buy-low candidates. Jordan Addison is in line to see his role increase significantly with Justin Jefferson injured. He's not going to put up Jefferson-esque numbers, because Jefferson is uniquely special. But he's got major WR2 upside until the superstar returns.

Second-year wideouts Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have gotten off to quiet starts—and with Wilson, the quarterback play of Zach Wilson remains a major concern—but both are too talented to offer such a muted impact for the rest of the season. The positive is that each continue to see solid targets, both receiving 43 at this point, tied for 11th among wideouts.

Better numbers are coming.

Finally, CeeDee Lamb. In Mike McCarthy's new-and-definitely-not-improved offensive scheme after parting ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Lamb has only been targeted 35 times and has only found the end zone once. That's seven targets a game, and pales in comparison to the 156 targets he saw last season, which was fourth among wideouts and gave him an average of nine per game.