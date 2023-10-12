Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 PlayersOctober 12, 2023
Is there a better time of the year to be a sports fan?
The NFL season is in full thrust. We've got the MLB playoffs, the WNBA finals, European soccer and the return of the NBA and NHL. It's glorious.
Seeing how easy it is to get distracted with so many amazing sports at your disposal, you'll be excused if your attention has been diverted and you need some help with your fantasy football team.
Let the fantasy trade chart guide you as you navigate the perilous waters of trade season. Remember that the values below are compiled with PPR scoring in mind, and that any players not listed below have a value of one. Always consider your league's unique scoring rules and roster requirements when making trades.
Enjoy the sporting season. And may the fantasy points be with you!
Trade Value: 15
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 14
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 13
4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 12
7. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
10. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 11
13. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
15. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
17. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
18. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
20. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trade Value: 10
22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
23. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
24. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
25. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
26. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
27. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
28. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
29. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 9
30. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
31. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
32. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
33. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
Trade Value: 8
34. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
35. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
36. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
37. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
38. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
39. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
40. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
41. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
42. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
43. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Trade Value: 7
44. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
45. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
46. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
47. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
48. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
49. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
50. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
51. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
52. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Trade Value: 6
53. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
54. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
55. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
56. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
57. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
59. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
60. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
61. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
62. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
63. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trade Value: 5
64. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
66. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
67. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
68. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
69. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
70. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 4
71. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
72. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
73. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
74. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
75. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
76. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
77. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
78. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
79. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
80. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 3
81. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
82. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
83. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
84. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans
85. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions
86. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 2
87. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers
88. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
89. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders
90. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
91. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
92. Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals
93. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
94. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
96. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
97. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
98. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
99. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos
100. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
Analysis
We need to have a conversation about how devalued the quarterback and tight end positions have become this season, and how neither position should be a major priority unless you can get one of the four top-end tight ends.
At quarterback, 15 players are averaging between 17.7 fantasy points (C.J. Stroud) and 23.9 fantasy points (Justin Herbert) per week. Obviously, a difference of 6.2 points each week in fantasy is extremely valuable, but that difference comes at the fringes. Ten players are averaging between Stroud's 17.7 fantasy points per week and the 19.8 fantasy points per week that Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes are offering. That 2.1-point differential is far less impactful.
The point is, there's not a major difference between a mid-tier QB1 and QB2 at the moment, which means you shouldn't be valuing them all that highly. If you aren't chasing a quarterback averaging over 20 points per week—that's only Herbert, Josh Allen (23.7), Jalen Hurts (21.8), Justin Fields (20.8) and Kirk Cousins (20.8) at the moment—you don't need to be paying high prices, or anything close to a high price.
Oh, and with Justin Jefferson injured, Cousins should get devalued on the trade market as well. So again, for the people in the back: Do not overpay for quarterbacks this season!
At tight end, it's an opposite issue—there aren't many safe choices. Only eight players are averaging double-digit points, with Travis Kelce (16.8), Mark Andrews (15.1), Sam LaPorta (14.4) and T.J. Hockenson (13.1) standing above the pack (Hockenson should seen even more usage with Jefferson hurt).
If you don't have a top-eight option, don't pay a premium. Ten players are averaging between 7.5 and 9.5 fantasy points per week. Maybe you'll pay for Kyle Pitts or Dallas Goedert's upside, which is why both are on the chart. Beyond that, if you aren't trading for a top-eight tight end, you shouldn't be trading for one at all unless the asking price is very, very low.
At wide receiver, a few players are very intriguing buy-low candidates. Jordan Addison is in line to see his role increase significantly with Justin Jefferson injured. He's not going to put up Jefferson-esque numbers, because Jefferson is uniquely special. But he's got major WR2 upside until the superstar returns.
Second-year wideouts Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have gotten off to quiet starts—and with Wilson, the quarterback play of Zach Wilson remains a major concern—but both are too talented to offer such a muted impact for the rest of the season. The positive is that each continue to see solid targets, both receiving 43 at this point, tied for 11th among wideouts.
Better numbers are coming.
Finally, CeeDee Lamb. In Mike McCarthy's new-and-definitely-not-improved offensive scheme after parting ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Lamb has only been targeted 35 times and has only found the end zone once. That's seven targets a game, and pales in comparison to the 156 targets he saw last season, which was fourth among wideouts and gave him an average of nine per game.
McCarthy has acknowledged that he wants to get Lamb a healthy allotment of targets and touches, and given that the Cowboys have lost two out of their last three games, adjustments are needed. Expect one of them to be a heavier workload for Lamb, who was one of only five wideouts to exceed 300 fantasy points last season in PPR formats.