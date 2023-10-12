X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVOctober 12, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    Is there a better time of the year to be a sports fan?

    The NFL season is in full thrust. We've got the MLB playoffs, the WNBA finals, European soccer and the return of the NBA and NHL. It's glorious.

    Seeing how easy it is to get distracted with so many amazing sports at your disposal, you'll be excused if your attention has been diverted and you need some help with your fantasy football team.

    Let the fantasy trade chart guide you as you navigate the perilous waters of trade season. Remember that the values below are compiled with PPR scoring in mind, and that any players not listed below have a value of one. Always consider your league's unique scoring rules and roster requirements when making trades.

    Enjoy the sporting season. And may the fantasy points be with you!

    Trade Value: 15

    Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

    Trade Value: 14

    2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

    3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 13

    4. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

    5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    6. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

    Trade Value: 12

    7. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

    8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    9. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    10. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

    Trade Value: 11

    13. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    14. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

    15. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

    16. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

    17. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

    18. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

    19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

    20. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

    21. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Trade Value: 10

    22. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

    23. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

    24. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

    25. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

    26. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    27. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

    28. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

    29. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

    Trade Value: 9

    30. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

    31. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

    32. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    33. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

    Trade Value: 8

    34. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

    35. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

    36. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

    37. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    38. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

    39. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

    40. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

    41. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

    42. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

    43. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

    Trade Value: 7

    44. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    45. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

    46. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

    47. Jakobi Myers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

    48. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

    49. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

    50. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

    51. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

    52. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

    Trade Value: 6

    53. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

    54. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

    55. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

    56. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

    57. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    58. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

    59. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

    60. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

    61. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

    62. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

    63. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

    Trade Value: 5

    64. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    65. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

    66. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    67. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    68. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    69. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

    70. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 4

    71. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

    72. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

    73. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

    74. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    75. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

    76. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

    77. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

    78. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

    79. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

    80. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

    Trade Value: 3

    81. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    82. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

    83. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

    84. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

    85. Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

    86. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

    Trade Value: 2

    87. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

    88. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

    89. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders

    90. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

    91. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

    92. Keaontay Ingram, RB, Arizona Cardinals

    93. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

    94. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

    95. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

    96. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

    97. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

    98. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

    99. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos

    100. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

    Analysis

    We need to have a conversation about how devalued the quarterback and tight end positions have become this season, and how neither position should be a major priority unless you can get one of the four top-end tight ends.

    At quarterback, 15 players are averaging between 17.7 fantasy points (C.J. Stroud) and 23.9 fantasy points (Justin Herbert) per week. Obviously, a difference of 6.2 points each week in fantasy is extremely valuable, but that difference comes at the fringes. Ten players are averaging between Stroud's 17.7 fantasy points per week and the 19.8 fantasy points per week that Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes are offering. That 2.1-point differential is far less impactful.

    The point is, there's not a major difference between a mid-tier QB1 and QB2 at the moment, which means you shouldn't be valuing them all that highly. If you aren't chasing a quarterback averaging over 20 points per week—that's only Herbert, Josh Allen (23.7), Jalen Hurts (21.8), Justin Fields (20.8) and Kirk Cousins (20.8) at the moment—you don't need to be paying high prices, or anything close to a high price.

    Oh, and with Justin Jefferson injured, Cousins should get devalued on the trade market as well. So again, for the people in the back: Do not overpay for quarterbacks this season!

    At tight end, it's an opposite issue—there aren't many safe choices. Only eight players are averaging double-digit points, with Travis Kelce (16.8), Mark Andrews (15.1), Sam LaPorta (14.4) and T.J. Hockenson (13.1) standing above the pack (Hockenson should seen even more usage with Jefferson hurt).

    If you don't have a top-eight option, don't pay a premium. Ten players are averaging between 7.5 and 9.5 fantasy points per week. Maybe you'll pay for Kyle Pitts or Dallas Goedert's upside, which is why both are on the chart. Beyond that, if you aren't trading for a top-eight tight end, you shouldn't be trading for one at all unless the asking price is very, very low.

    At wide receiver, a few players are very intriguing buy-low candidates. Jordan Addison is in line to see his role increase significantly with Justin Jefferson injured. He's not going to put up Jefferson-esque numbers, because Jefferson is uniquely special. But he's got major WR2 upside until the superstar returns.

    Second-year wideouts Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave have gotten off to quiet starts—and with Wilson, the quarterback play of Zach Wilson remains a major concern—but both are too talented to offer such a muted impact for the rest of the season. The positive is that each continue to see solid targets, both receiving 43 at this point, tied for 11th among wideouts.

    Better numbers are coming.

    Finally, CeeDee Lamb. In Mike McCarthy's new-and-definitely-not-improved offensive scheme after parting ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Lamb has only been targeted 35 times and has only found the end zone once. That's seven targets a game, and pales in comparison to the 156 targets he saw last season, which was fourth among wideouts and gave him an average of nine per game.

    McCarthy has acknowledged that he wants to get Lamb a healthy allotment of targets and touches, and given that the Cowboys have lost two out of their last three games, adjustments are needed. Expect one of them to be a heavier workload for Lamb, who was one of only five wideouts to exceed 300 fantasy points last season in PPR formats.