Steelers' Diontae Johnson Says He'll Return from Hamstring Injury for Rams Game

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson told reporters on Tuesday he'll be back in action for the team's Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran receiver has been on injured reserve since injuring his hamstring in Week 1.

"Hell yeah, I'm coming back," Johnson said Tuesday. "I've been working my behind off these last three, four weeks. Today was one of those days to see how far I've come along. Everything looked great out there to them. I feel completely great and healthy. I would say I'm ready for Monday when we come back to start getting back to work."

He added that he feels "100 percent" recovered from the injury.

And the Steelers, who rank 27th in passing yards per game (187.8) this season, will be more than a little happy to see him return following the Week 6 bye.

"Getting him back is going to be massive for our offense," quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters. "Just by watching us, you can see that we've missed him."

The 27-year-old Johnson has been the team's top receiver in recent years, leading the Steelers in receptions in three of the past four seasons and receiving yards in each of the previous three campaigns.

While George Pickens has been solid as the top option during Johnson's absence—he leads the team in receptions (22) and receiving yards (393) and is tied with Pat Freiermuth in receiving scores (two)—the Steelers will be far more dangerous with Johnson available.

"[I'm] adding that spark that we need," he told reporters. "Not saying that we don't have it, but like I said, just adding that spark, and once you add that spark, everybody else going to get their spark too."

"It's kind of everybody feeding off each other out there," he continued. "So I know me and [Pickens] feed off each other out there. He'll make a play, I'll make a play. So I'm happy to get things back to where they used to be."