Barry Melrose Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease, Will Step Away From ESPN

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN broadcaster and former NHL player and head coach Barry Melrose is stepping away from the network after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, according to ESPN's John Buccigross.

Melrose will use his time away from the network to spend more time with his family, Buccigross wrote.

Parkinson's disease "is an age-related degenerative brain condition, meaning it causes parts of your brain to deteriorate. It's best known for causing slowed movements, tremors, balance problems and more," according to Cleveland Clinic.

Melrose joined ESPN in 1996 and became a mainstay in NHL broadcasts, beginning as an NHL analyst after serving as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings from 1992 to '95. He led the Kings to a 79-101-29 record across his three seasons behind the bench, including a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 1993.

During his initial stint with ESPN, Melrose called both regular-season and playoff games before becoming a studio analyst.

The 67-year-old left ESPN briefly in 2008 to coach the Tampa Bay Lightning. He led the Bolts to a 5-7-4 record during the 2008-09 season before being fired and returning to the Worldwide Leader in Sports in 2009.

Melrose began his playing career in 1976, suiting up for the Cincinnati Stingers of the World Hockey Association. He spent three seasons with the Stingers before joining the NHL's Winnipeg Jets in 1979.

Melrose also suited up for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings during his career, which spanned 1976 to 1986. In 300 NHL games, the defenseman tallied 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points.