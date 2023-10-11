3 Reasons the Bears Should Be Sellers at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 3

G Fiume/Getty Images

One of the Bears most important objectives this season is to see if Justin Fields is the quarterback of the future. The Bears were never meant to contend in 2023, but they will have to make a decision on Fields because they are in line to have two first-round picks that are trending to be at the top of the draft.

They don't need to make any additional moves to find out if Fields is worth the continued investment. His last two games have shown that he can be successful with the weapons he has and the offensive line that is in front of him.

That isn't to say things are perfect. The Bears have struggled to replace Braxton Jones at left tackle and D.J. Moore is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in the receiver room.

But the Bears don't need to sacrifice any draft capital to get Fields anything out this season.