Report: NHL Clarifies Ban of Themed Tape as Part of Guidance for Special Initiatives

The NHL has clarified its stance on special initiatives for the 2023-24 season.

Last week, the NHL sent two memos to teams clarifying what is and isn't acceptable for nights that celebrate "special initiatives," such as Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Military Appreciation Night, Black History Night and Pride Night, according to ESPN's Ryan S. Clark.

The updated memo states that restrictions cover "on-ice activity" such as games, warmups and official practices, per Clark. The rules regarding special initiatives also extend to banning themed tape on sticks, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

Players are still "encouraged to express themselves off the ice," a team source told Clark.

Additionally, players and teams are still permitted to "celebrate and support" special initiatives, according to Clark, and they are still allowed to host groups related to those initiatives at games.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced in June during an interview with Sportsnet that players would no longer wear specialty jerseys during warmups because "it's become a distraction."

"I've suggested that it would be appropriate for clubs not to change their jerseys in warmups because it's become a distraction and taking away from the fact that all of our clubs in some form or another host nights in honor of various groups or causes," Bettman said, according to Clark. "And we rather them continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve and not be a distraction."

Teams are still allowed to create and sell jerseys that are associated with the special initiatives, according to Clark.

The updated memo, which was sent on Thursday, provided a "much clearer" explanation about restrictions on special initiatives following "confusion" regarding the initial memo, according to Clark.

A number of teams expressed concerns about the portion of the memo that stated:

"Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any Special Initiatives. A factor that may be considered in this regard includes, for example, whether a Player (or Players) is required to be in close proximity to any groups or individuals visibly or otherwise clearly associated with such Special Initiative(s)."

Players also asked the league whether or not they were allowed to wear clothing that supports the special initiatives to the team's practice facility, media availability and fundraisers, according to Clark.

The initial memo was sent to emphasize that players are not allowed to wear specialty jerseys while on the ice, per Clark. It also reminded teams that they cannot force players to participate in events related to the special causes they may be celebrating.