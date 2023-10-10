Report: Dolphins' De'Von Achane out Multiple Games with Injury; Not Season-Ending

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins rookie running back sensation De'Von Achane is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury suffered during Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the injury is not season-ending despite it being significant enough to cost Achane multiple games.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Achane is a possible candidate for injured reserve, and he will be forced to miss at least four games if placed on IR.

Schefter added that the Dolphins are expected to open the practice window for running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was placed on IR before the start of the regular season and has yet to play in a game.

