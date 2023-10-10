AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 10, 2023
AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights
All Elite Wrestling did not hold back as its weekly Dynamite flagship show went head-to-head with WWE NXT on Tuesday night.
The promotion produced a stacked card headlined by Adam Copeland's in-ring debut against Luchasaurus.
Also featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Swerve Strickland for a shot at the TNT Championship and appearances by other top stars, plus a half-hour Buy-In show, the Title Tuesday special took on the form of a pay-per-view offering.
Did it deliver as such? Find out with this recap of the October 10 broadcast.
Match Card
- "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
- AEW World Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Saraya
- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix vs. Jon Moxley
- "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White
- No. 1 Contender's Match for a Shot at the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
- Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Toni Storm: Ready for her closeup
- MJF appearance
- Ring of Honor World Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki
(Buy-In)
Announced in advance of Tuesday's show were:
ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki
- This feels like a strange match to put on a YouTube preshow. Kingston is one of the most beloved guys in the company and Suzuki is a respected veteran. Why waste this on something a fraction of the audience is going to see?
- The physicality was off the charts. Two double-tough guys beat the hell out of each other in this one.
Ring of Honor World and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Minoru Suzuki in the night's opening contest, a physically grueling match between two of the most respected men in professional wrestling.
Kingston continued his recent winning ways, retaining his titles against one of the most physically punishing competitors in the industry, further proving his own toughness while setting the tone for the rest of the night's show.
This did not further any storylines, there was no major angle, just two great professional wrestlers beating the hell out of each other for no other reason than to drum up interest for a show that the die-hard AEW faithful are already going to tune into.
The show of respect between the two men was a great touch and evidence of why they are as passionately beloved as they are.
Result
Kingston defeated Suzuki to retain
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways
Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
- If Tony Khan really wanted to beat NXT in the ratings, he would book an entire segment of Prince Nana dancing. That's all. Just...dancing.
- Strickland's 450 splash attempt was great. Danielson's counter with the knees, the execution of the spot, and Swerve's selling of it was even better.
- Hangman Page interfered, taking a crown away from Strickland and setting up the finish.
"American Dragon" Bryan Danielson cashed his ticket to Saturday's Collision and a date with TNT Champion Christian Cage by way of a victory over Swerve Strickland in the night's opening contest.
A good, action-packed opener saw Strickland in position to use Prince Nana's crown for a tainted victory, only for "Hangman" Adam Page to interject himself into the proceedings and keep him from doing so. The distraction allowed Danielson to rock Strickland with the Busaiku Knee for the win.
Strickland continues to prove he is a main event-level talent in AEW by way of these show-stealing matches against former world champions. Danielson is one of the best wrestlers of all time and Swerve never once looked like he was outmatched or outclassed.
He rose to the occasion, as he has repeatedly, and the future could not be brighter.
Result
Danielson defeated Strickland
Grade
A
Top Moments and Takeaways
Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Hobbs dominated early, looking like an unstoppable force, to the delight of Callis.
- It is about damn time that Hobbs was booked as decisively and dominantly as he was here.
- We got another video package featuring Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom. It was admittedly nowhere near as good as Cole's best stuff with MJF.
Powerhouse Hobbs with Don Callis by his side spells bad things for the rest of the AEW roster, as Chris Jericho found out the hard way Tuesday night.
Hobbs obliterated Jericho, squashing him in as one-sided a match as we have ever seen the future Hall of Famer compete in.
This was a concentrated effort by Tony Khan to reheat Hobbs after months of questionable booking left him a shell of what he should have been. It worked, even if the match was completely different than what some would have expected.
Jericho selflessly did what was right for business, putting over Hobbs stronger than anyone to this point, likely understanding that he is only as strong as the opponents he has to work with.
Kudos to him for doing so decisively and leaving no question as to who the better man was on this night.
A great showcase for Hobbs.
Result
Hobbs defeated Jericho
Grade
B+
Top Moments and Takeaways