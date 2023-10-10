AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Ring of Honor World and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston defeated Minoru Suzuki in the night's opening contest, a physically grueling match between two of the most respected men in professional wrestling.

Kingston continued his recent winning ways, retaining his titles against one of the most physically punishing competitors in the industry, further proving his own toughness while setting the tone for the rest of the night's show.

This did not further any storylines, there was no major angle, just two great professional wrestlers beating the hell out of each other for no other reason than to drum up interest for a show that the die-hard AEW faithful are already going to tune into.

The show of respect between the two men was a great touch and evidence of why they are as passionately beloved as they are.

Result

Kingston defeated Suzuki to retain

Grade

B

