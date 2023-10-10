Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsOctober 10, 2023
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books.
If you're a fantasy football manager and haven't mentally moved on to Week 6 yet, you're at risk of falling behind the competition.
Let's aim to keep you one step ahead, then, by running through our early top-10 rankings at each position.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. DEN)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. NYG)
3. Jalen Hurts PHI (at NYJ)
4. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. MIN)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. CAR)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at TEN)
7. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. SEA)
8. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. DAL)
9. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CHI)
10. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ARI)
Hurts has hardly disappointed invested fantasy managers to this point, but he could up his output even higher. While he has ramped up the volume of his passing game—181.5 yards his first two games, 299.7 the past three—his touchdown count remains low (six scoring throws against four interceptions).
Given his strong numbers as a runner (206 yards and four scores), his fantasy potential is limitless if he hits on a few more touchdown throws.
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at CLE)
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. DAL)
3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. WAS)
4. David Montgomery, DET (at TB)
5. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. IND)
6. Tony Pollard, DAL (at LAC)
7. Alvin Kamara, NO (at HOU)
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. BAL)
9. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. PHI)
10. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. NE)
Montgomery isn't the flashiest running back you'll find—it took him four games to produce his first 20-yard play—but he's about as functional as they come. So, even if his highlight reel might be lacking, his stat sheet surely isn't.
He has produced a triple-digit rushing yardage each of the last two games and scored in every contest so far. He missed Week 3 with an injury and still has the eighth-most fantasy points among running backs, per NFL.com.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. CAR)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. NYG)
3. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. SEA)
4. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ARI)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (at NYJ)
6. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. DAL)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at LAC)
8. Davante Adams, LV (vs. NE)
9. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. IND)
10. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. ARI)
Chase is doing everything he can to distance himself from an uncharacteristically quiet start. He went from totaling 10 catches for 70 yards and no scores over Weeks 1 and 2 to erupting for 15 receptions, 192 yards and three scores in Week 5.
While the touchdowns were his first of the season, he has averaged 14.3 targets in his last three games and converted them into 11.3 receptions for 135.3 yards. Lock him into the elite tier if you'd bumped him out of it.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. DEN)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CHI)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at TEN)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (at TB)
5. George Kittle, SF (at CLE)
6. Darren Waller, NYG (at BUF)
7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. IND)
8. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at NYJ)
9. Zach Ertz, ARI (at LAR)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at ATL)
Goedert, who went without a catch in Week 1, had really been hurting for production through the first four games, but he finally broke out in a big way Sunday. His stat line was filled with season-highs—eight receptions, 117 yards, one touchdown) and is hopefully a sign of things to come.
Defense/Special Teams
Top 10
1. San Francisco 49ers (at CLE)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (at NYJ)
3. Buffalo Bills (vs. NYG)
4. Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN)
5. Dallas Cowboys (at LAC)
6. New Orleans Saints (at HOU)
7. Detroit Lions (at TB)
8. Miami Dolphins (vs. CAR)
9. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. DEN)
10. Washington Commanders (at ATL)
The Saints have quietly been one of the stingiest defenses around, holding down the No. 4 spot in both average yards (274.6) and points (15.2) against. In other words, they were having a solid season even before shutting out the punch-less New England Patriots on Sunday.
Kicker
Top 10
1. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. DEN)
2. Jake Elliott, PHI (at NYJ)
3. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. NYG)
4. Justin Tucker, BAL (at TEN)
5. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. CAR)
6. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at LAC)
7. Jake Moody, SF (at CLE)
8. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. WAS)
9. Brett Maher, LAR (vs. ARI)
10. Riley Patterson, DET (at TB)
The Eagles have kept Elliott plenty busy so far, and he keeps capitalizing on his chances. He has attempted at least three field goals in every game and only missed one (a 55-yard attempt in Week 2). He isn't simply the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy, per NFL.com, he has a double-digit lead on second place.