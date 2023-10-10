X

    Packers' Jordan Love Criticized by NFL Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to Raiders

    Doric SamOctober 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers scrambles with the ball during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
    Chris Unger/Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love started the 2023 season with some promise, but he's quickly regressed.

    Love threw three interceptions in Green Bay's 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. He now has five picks over his last two games and he mustered just 182 passing yards against Las Vegas, his second-lowest total of the season.

    Love's recent struggles come after he opened the 2023 campaign with back-to-back three-touchdown outings. He failed to find the end zone on Monday, and Green Bay's offense looked stagnant throughout the contest.

    The Packers had some success with the run game, as A.J. Dillon ran for 76 yards and a touchdown and Love added 37 yards on two carries. However, Love couldn't provide balance with the passing attack, and the team suffered for it.

    Fans on social media were not happy with what they saw from Love in Monday night's loss:

    NFL @NFL

    Spillane intercepts Love on the first play of the drive!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsLV</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZjjXbjW0ad">https://t.co/ZjjXbjW0ad</a> <a href="https://t.co/2yzZN3FMPr">pic.twitter.com/2yzZN3FMPr</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Love gets PICKED AGAIN 😬<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/D7hl1m4VM3">pic.twitter.com/D7hl1m4VM3</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    RAIDERS (-130 ML) PICK JORDAN LOVE OFF FOR THE THIRD TIME<br><br>BALLGAME<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<br> <a href="https://t.co/MCZGY8HZXW">pic.twitter.com/MCZGY8HZXW</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Packers fans seeing Jordan Love throw his third INT tonight <a href="https://t.co/5R4il7KheP">pic.twitter.com/5R4il7KheP</a>

    Dave @dave_bfr

    How many interceptions did Jordan Love throw?<a href="https://t.co/3y2hSRHC7n">pic.twitter.com/3y2hSRHC7n</a>

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    Dak Prescott watching Jordan Love toss 3 interceptions in primetime <a href="https://t.co/xpUlRFfDoG">pic.twitter.com/xpUlRFfDoG</a>

    Start Roschon Johnson @FieldsGoatQB1

    They told me JORDAN LOVE was the future! <a href="https://t.co/pLRKXakTT4">pic.twitter.com/pLRKXakTT4</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    Jordan Love on passes thrown over 5 yards tonight:<br><br>3-of-11<br><br>3 interceptions<br><br>-0.78 EPA/att

    Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman

    Jordan Love forces one to Watson when he's blanketed. It's tipped and picked. Second bad INT for Love today.

    zach jacobson @itszacharyj

    five interceptions in the last &lt;12 quarters of football for jordan love. granted, a few of them weren't his fault, but that's rough

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Not the place where Jordan Love needed to throw. Marcus Peters draped all over Christian Watson, but Love tried to force it anyway. Peters deflects the pass to LB Robert Spilane, his second pick of Love tonight.

    Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan

    Bad throw by Jordan Love. INT. 2 on the game for Love. It's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> ball and they could ice it here.

    Evan Massey @massey_evan

    I'm sorry <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> fans, but Jordan Love just isn't it. He's young, but there's just not much in his game to be excited about. That's coming from someone who was very optimistic to give him a chance.

    zach jacobson @itszacharyj

    jordan love was overdue for a very, very, very, very bad throw. there haven't been many instances this season — if any at all — where he's made a god-awful, incorrect read. that was definitely one

    zach jacobson @itszacharyj

    jordan love's first-half passer rating is 35.4. a quarterback can spike the ball into the ground on every single play and finish with a 39.6 rating.

    Zach Kruse @zachkruse2

    Jordan Love's worst throw of the season by a mile.

    Clay Harbor @clayharbs82

    Jordan Love just threw one of the WORST interceptions I've ever seen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MNF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    Love's early-season performance had many believing he could be a viable replacement for Aaron Rodgers following his departure to the New York Jets. However, these recent performances have many questioning if he's truly Green Bay's franchise quarterback.

    Love and the Packers will have some much-needed time off during their bye week in Week 6. They will return to action against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 22.