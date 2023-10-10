Packers' Jordan Love Criticized by NFL Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to Raiders

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love started the 2023 season with some promise, but he's quickly regressed.

Love threw three interceptions in Green Bay's 17-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. He now has five picks over his last two games and he mustered just 182 passing yards against Las Vegas, his second-lowest total of the season.

Love's recent struggles come after he opened the 2023 campaign with back-to-back three-touchdown outings. He failed to find the end zone on Monday, and Green Bay's offense looked stagnant throughout the contest.

The Packers had some success with the run game, as A.J. Dillon ran for 76 yards and a touchdown and Love added 37 yards on two carries. However, Love couldn't provide balance with the passing attack, and the team suffered for it.

Fans on social media were not happy with what they saw from Love in Monday night's loss:

Love's early-season performance had many believing he could be a viable replacement for Aaron Rodgers following his departure to the New York Jets. However, these recent performances have many questioning if he's truly Green Bay's franchise quarterback.