D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves Excite Fans as LeBron, Lakers Beat Nets in Preseason

D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves Excite Fans as LeBron, Lakers Beat Nets in PreseasonOctober 10, 2023
D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves looked sharp on Monday night, helping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secure a 129-126 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their second preseason game.
The former Ohio State point guard finished with 14 points and a game-high six assists in only 16 minutes, shooting 4-5 from three. He added two steals on the defensive end, while his plus/minus of +10 was the third-highest on the team behind Anthony Davis and free agent addition Jaxson Hayes.
This was Russell's second-straight impressive performance, as he recorded 15 points and 5 assists on 6-10 shooting in Los Angeles' first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.
It's a great sign for Lakers fans, as it appears the 27-year-old has left his playoff struggles behind and is ready to contribute towards another deep postseason run. In Los Angeles' 2023 Western Conference Finals defeat, Russell averaged a mere 6.3 points per game while hitting 32% of his field goals and 13% of his triples.
Austin Reaves also had a big night, as the Lakers' young guard looks primed for a breakout third season. He scored 18 points on just 7 field goal attempts, getting into a back-and-forth shootout with Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the third quarter.
Lakers Lead @LakersLead
AUSTIN REAVES TONIGHT<br>🌟 20 minutes<br>🌟 18 points<br>🌟 2 assists<br>🌟 2 rebounds<br>🌟 5/7 FG<br>🌟 4/6 3PT<br><br>CAPTAIN AMERICA IS BACK <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/AJqAzrBvRH">pic.twitter.com/AJqAzrBvRH</a>
Rui Hachimura finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench, showcasing his lethal combination of smooth post footwork and an excellent mid-range shooting touch.
Meanwhile, second-round rookie Maxwell Lewis chipped in with 10 points and 2 rebounds in just 15 minutes. He went 4-5 from the field, including a powerful windmill dunk.
The Lakers' next preseason game is on Wednesday, where they'll be facing off against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off will be at 10 p.m. ET.