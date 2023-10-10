D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves Excite Fans as LeBron, Lakers Beat Nets in Preseason

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves looked sharp on Monday night, helping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secure a 129-126 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their second preseason game.

The former Ohio State point guard finished with 14 points and a game-high six assists in only 16 minutes, shooting 4-5 from three. He added two steals on the defensive end, while his plus/minus of +10 was the third-highest on the team behind Anthony Davis and free agent addition Jaxson Hayes.

This was Russell's second-straight impressive performance, as he recorded 15 points and 5 assists on 6-10 shooting in Los Angeles' first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

It's a great sign for Lakers fans, as it appears the 27-year-old has left his playoff struggles behind and is ready to contribute towards another deep postseason run. In Los Angeles' 2023 Western Conference Finals defeat, Russell averaged a mere 6.3 points per game while hitting 32% of his field goals and 13% of his triples.

Austin Reaves also had a big night, as the Lakers' young guard looks primed for a breakout third season. He scored 18 points on just 7 field goal attempts, getting into a back-and-forth shootout with Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the third quarter.

Rui Hachimura finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench, showcasing his lethal combination of smooth post footwork and an excellent mid-range shooting touch.

Meanwhile, second-round rookie Maxwell Lewis chipped in with 10 points and 2 rebounds in just 15 minutes. He went 4-5 from the field, including a powerful windmill dunk.