    D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves Excite Fans as LeBron, Lakers Beat Nets in Preseason

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 10, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 9: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
    Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

    D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves looked sharp on Monday night, helping LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secure a 129-126 win over the Brooklyn Nets in their second preseason game.

    The former Ohio State point guard finished with 14 points and a game-high six assists in only 16 minutes, shooting 4-5 from three. He added two steals on the defensive end, while his plus/minus of +10 was the third-highest on the team behind Anthony Davis and free agent addition Jaxson Hayes.

    NBA @NBA

    DLo cooking early!<br><br>He's 4-4 from deep in Q1 on the NBA App 🔥<br><br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs">https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs</a> <a href="https://t.co/N88zPZRttA">pic.twitter.com/N88zPZRttA</a>

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    14 points. 8 minutes. DLo is heating up 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/ct5j4qphZl">pic.twitter.com/ct5j4qphZl</a>

    This was Russell's second-straight impressive performance, as he recorded 15 points and 5 assists on 6-10 shooting in Los Angeles' first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors.

    It's a great sign for Lakers fans, as it appears the 27-year-old has left his playoff struggles behind and is ready to contribute towards another deep postseason run. In Los Angeles' 2023 Western Conference Finals defeat, Russell averaged a mere 6.3 points per game while hitting 32% of his field goals and 13% of his triples.

    Ryan Rueda @iDude14

    LeBron James is healthy.<br><br>Anthony Davis jump shot is back.<br><br>D'Angelo Russell shooting is back.<br><br>Austin Reaves improved a lot.<br><br>Lakers have shooters and very good defenders now.<br><br>Talk soon. 🤫🏆

    JAKE @KingJakeVII

    D'Angelo Russell is on 🔥 for the Lakers tonight.<br><br>Stop talking down on the dude. He's going to be huge for us in the regular season.

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    D'Angelo Russell in 6 minutes:<br><br>14 points<br>5/6 FG<br>4/4 3PM<br><br>🔥🔥🔥🔥

    Billy Reinhardt @BillyReinhardt

    Nobody gets hotter than D'Angelo Russell when he's on. It's insane.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    He's trying to make the Nets regret trading him for Kevin Durant by the end of this quarter my goodness

    Austin Reaves also had a big night, as the Lakers' young guard looks primed for a breakout third season. He scored 18 points on just 7 field goal attempts, getting into a back-and-forth shootout with Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the third quarter.

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Austin Reaves drilled B2B 3's, then a pair of FT's to reach 18 points on 5 of 7 FG's, and 4 of 6 3's, amidst a flurry of 3's from Cam Thomas (3 straight).

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    AUSTIN REAVES TONIGHT<br>🌟 20 minutes<br>🌟 18 points<br>🌟 2 assists<br>🌟 2 rebounds<br>🌟 5/7 FG<br>🌟 4/6 3PT<br><br>CAPTAIN AMERICA IS BACK <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/AJqAzrBvRH">pic.twitter.com/AJqAzrBvRH</a>

    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    Love seeing Austin Reaves as the screener for LeBron. Can create a ton of fun mismatches that way.

    Rui Hachimura finished with a team-high 19 points off the bench, showcasing his lethal combination of smooth post footwork and an excellent mid-range shooting touch.

    Meanwhile, second-round rookie Maxwell Lewis chipped in with 10 points and 2 rebounds in just 15 minutes. He went 4-5 from the field, including a powerful windmill dunk.

    NBA @NBA

    Maxwell Lewis goes WINDMILL in Vegas!<br><br>Lakers/Nets down to the wire 🔥<br><br>Watch on NBA App: <a href="https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs">https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs</a> <a href="https://t.co/1B1BOBsONZ">pic.twitter.com/1B1BOBsONZ</a>

    The Lakers' next preseason game is on Wednesday, where they'll be facing off against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off will be at 10 p.m. ET.