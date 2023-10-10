Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and MoreOctober 10, 2023
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More
Lineup decisions should get a pinch easier in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, since only two teams have a bye.
And since those teams are the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers, you hopefully shouldn't have a ton of players impacted by the off week.
Unfortunately, having an abundance of options sometimes adds to the challenge of these start-or-sit debates, so we'll try simplifying that process a bit with play and bench recommendations at each of the three marquee positions.
Start: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (at Los Angeles Chargers)
After a disastrous showing in San Francisco on Sunday night (14-of-24 for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions), Prescott needs a get-right game in the worst kind of way. Luckily, the schedule-makers may have delivered him one.
The Chargers have allowed the most passing yards per game and were absolutely shredded by both Tua Tagovailoa (466 passing yards, three touchdowns) and Kirk Cousins (367 passing yards, three touchdowns). Prescott, who entered the Niners game having thrown for at least 249 yards in three consecutive contests, could be poised to deliver his most productive outing of the season.
Sit: Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (vs. San Francisco 49ers)
It's possible that fantasy managers will have this decision made for them, as Watson missed Week 4 with a shoulder injury and was still rehabbing on Monday. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Watson won't return until he's "functionally ready," which is both confusing and vague and not at all encouraging.
Even if Watson can play, though, he should be avoided in fantasy. He's had two clunkers and one decent showing, so the odds of him finding his way against this San Francisco defense lie somewhere between a long shot and an outright impossibility.
Start: Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins (vs. Carolina Panthers)
Miami's explosive rookie running back De'Von Achane has stolen the spotlight in recent weeks, but Mostert remains a viable starter in fantasy. Even amid Achane's ascension, Mostert has found the end zone in four of his five contests so far—twice delivering multiple scores.
With uncertainty around Achane's availability due to a knee injury, Mostert has a chance to be a real asset against a vulnerable Panthers run defense.
Sit: Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos (at Kansas City Chiefs)
Despite being a full participant in Friday's practice, Williams was left out of Sunday's 31-21 loss to the New York Jets due to a quad injury. Even worse, he may have seen this running back group grow exponentially more crowded without him. Jaleel McLaughlin had 12 touches for 89 yards and a score, while Samaje Perine added 95 scrimmage yards on 10 touches.
Even if Williams is good to go on Thursday, it's unclear how big of a role he'll handle with other capable backs around him. Plus, this Kansas City defense has bottled up just about every running back it has faced.
Start: D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings)
If Moore is still on the start-or-sit bubble, this could be the contest that locks him into weekly-starter status for good. He has topped 100 receiving yards in three of his last four games and in the other he had a touchdown catch. He has scored in three straight contests and went berserk on Thursday night, turning 10 targets into eight receptions for 230 yards and three scores.
He doesn't necessarily need a great matchup to put up numbers, but he'll get one in Week 6 anyway. Minnesota's secondary has been picked apart by just about every passing attack it has faced.
Sit: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders (at Atlanta Falcons)
Talent isn't a problem for McLaurin, but it seems like opportunity might be. Washington quarterback Sam Howell has really spread the ball around lately, which is how McLaurin wound up with just 49 of the 388 passing yards Howell produced on Thursday.
McLaurin has only topped six targets once this season, and not surprisingly, his entire stat line has suffered from a lack of volume. He has just a single touchdown catch and only once reached 60 receiving yards. To make matters worse, this is not a great matchup, as the Falcons have been one of the stingiest defenses against the wide receiver position.