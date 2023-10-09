Cowboys vs. 49ers Draws 26.1M Viewers, Sets Week 5 NFL Sunday Night Football Record

Cowboys vs. 49ers Draws 26.1M Viewers, Sets Week 5 NFL Sunday Night Football RecordOctober 9, 2023
Sunday night's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers averaged 26.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched Week 5 Sunday Night Football game ever.
According to a statement released by NBC Sports PR, that average represents an increase of 54% compared to last year's Week 5 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens defeated the Bengals, 19-17.
Viewership peaked at 29.6 million viewers in the second quarter, just before San Francisco took a 21-7 lead at halftime.
On the season as a whole, Sunday Night Football is averaging 23.8 million viewers. This represents a 14% increase from last season and the program's highest mark since 2015.
The 49ers cruised to a 42-10 victory over the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott finished with 153 yards, tossing one touchdown to go along with three interceptions.
NFL @NFL
Dak goes deep and Tashaun Gipson picks it off.
San Francisco signal-caller Brock Purdy finished the night with 252 passing yards and a career-high four touchdowns through the air.
The 49ers are currently leading the NFC West with a 5-0 record, while the 3-2 Cowboys are sitting at second place in the NFC East.
Next week's Sunday Night Football broadcast will feature the 3-2 Buffalo Bills hosting the 1-4 New York Giants. Buffalo is currently 2-1 at home so far this season, while the Giants are 1-2 on the road. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.