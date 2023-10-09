Micah Parsons Addresses George Kittle's 'F--k Dallas' Shirt, Cowboys' Loss to 49ers

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle torched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night to the tune of three touchdown receptions during his team's 42-10 stampeding.

Then he added some insult to the proceedings, unveiling a "F--k Dallas" shirt he was wearing under his uniform.

And Micah Parsons had some thoughts on that.

"He said, 'Eff Dallas.' Yeah. I just feel like he's making it way more personal than it had to be," he said during his show, B/R's The Edge with Micah Parsons, on Monday. "Kittle's my guy, but I'mma say this—laugh now, cry later. We've got something for that. Just trust. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust. Laugh now, cry later."

While Parsons didn't shy away from taking responsibility for the loss and saying he and his teammates needed to play better during his show, he also said more than once that he felt Kyle Shanahan and the Niners' coaching staff "out-schemed" Dallas in the lopsided loss and that Cowboys' players "weren't put in a position to win in certain instances."

"I think we match up well with them. I just don't think we played to the same standard they played with yesterday," he added. "It started with the preparation. You go into any type of fight, any type of game, and you think, 'Man, we're ready.' But they had every counterattack, they out-schemed us, and that's just the truth of it. They were prepared for everything we were in, everything we were prepared to do."

He did note that he has full confidence in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, however.

In other topics around the NFL, Parsons said he thought Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has provec to be the best quarterback in the draft class from 2023, ahead of Carolina's Bryce Young, and that it should be a tight race between Stroud and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Stroud has yet to throw an interception this season and now holds the NFL record for passes attempted in a rookie season without throwing a pick (186).

He also said that the injury to New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has left Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter as the clear favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, saying he might already be a top-five defensive tackle.