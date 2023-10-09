X

    49ers' George Kittle Shares Photo of 'F--k Dallas' Shirt He Wore in Win vs. Cowboys

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown catch by Kyle Juszczyk #44 during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    George Kittle let his feelings about the Dallas Cowboys be known on Sunday night, wearing a "F--k Dallas" t-shirt under his uniform during the San Francisco 49ers' 42-10 blowout win.

    If last night wasn't humiliating enough for Cowboys bettors...<br><br>George Kittle just rubbing it in 💀 <a href="https://t.co/XKK4aCDA2D">pic.twitter.com/XKK4aCDA2D</a>

    Kittle tormented the Cowboys, catching three passes for 67 yards, all of them resulting in touchdowns. And it all just happened a day before his 30th birthday.

    "3 piece chicken tendy for turning 30!" Kittle wrote on Instagram. "SNF always a blast! Who lost to me in rock paper scissors again?"

    How's that for a nice gift, courtesy of quarterback Brock Purdy and the Dallas defense?

    It's George Kittle's birthday tomorrow, so his family and several friends just surprised him after that three-TD performance <a href="https://t.co/6viCQ3sT06">pic.twitter.com/6viCQ3sT06</a>

    It seemed as though the Niners particularly enjoyed beating up on Dallas, a team they've now beaten three straight times, including the postseason.

    "It's always fun beating up on Dallas," safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. told reporters. "I ain't gon' lie to y'all. It's my favorite time of the year."

