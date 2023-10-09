49ers' George Kittle Shares Photo of 'F--k Dallas' Shirt He Wore in Win vs. Cowboys

49ers' George Kittle Shares Photo of 'F--k Dallas' Shirt He Wore in Win vs. CowboysOctober 9, 2023
George Kittle let his feelings about the Dallas Cowboys be known on Sunday night, wearing a "F--k Dallas" t-shirt under his uniform during the San Francisco 49ers' 42-10 blowout win.
Kittle tormented the Cowboys, catching three passes for 67 yards, all of them resulting in touchdowns. And it all just happened a day before his 30th birthday.
"3 piece chicken tendy for turning 30!" Kittle wrote on Instagram. "SNF always a blast! Who lost to me in rock paper scissors again?"
How's that for a nice gift, courtesy of quarterback Brock Purdy and the Dallas defense?
It seemed as though the Niners particularly enjoyed beating up on Dallas, a team they've now beaten three straight times, including the postseason.
"It's always fun beating up on Dallas," safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. told reporters. "I ain't gon' lie to y'all. It's my favorite time of the year."