49ers' George Kittle Shares Photo of 'F--k Dallas' Shirt He Wore in Win vs. Cowboys

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

George Kittle let his feelings about the Dallas Cowboys be known on Sunday night, wearing a "F--k Dallas" t-shirt under his uniform during the San Francisco 49ers' 42-10 blowout win.

Kittle tormented the Cowboys, catching three passes for 67 yards, all of them resulting in touchdowns. And it all just happened a day before his 30th birthday.

"3 piece chicken tendy for turning 30!" Kittle wrote on Instagram. "SNF always a blast! Who lost to me in rock paper scissors again?"

How's that for a nice gift, courtesy of quarterback Brock Purdy and the Dallas defense?

It seemed as though the Niners particularly enjoyed beating up on Dallas, a team they've now beaten three straight times, including the postseason.