Cowboys' Micah Parsons on 49ers: 'I Don't Think They Really a Higher Level Than Us'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers absolutely wrecked the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, 42-10, in a matchup that appeared to separate one of the NFC's true contenders from one of its pretenders.

But Micah Parsons saw things differently.

"I don't think they really a higher level than us," he told reporters after game. "I think we the same caliber playoff team. If not, the same talent same standard as them."

Parsons added that Dallas just needs to "fix some things," something of an understatement after the team's second loss in the past three weeks.

Among the things that looked as though they might need to be fixed was a defense that gave up 421 yards, including a whopping 170 yards on the ground and three touchdowns through the air to San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

Then there was Dak Prescott, who threw three interceptions on three consecutive drives in the second half and was sacked three times. Or Tony Pollard, who only received 12 touches in total and fumbled away one of them.

The Niners reached the red zone five times. They scored four touchdowns in those trips. They dominated time of possession, holding the ball for a little over 37 minutes. They were 6-of-11 on third downs.

It just wasn't close.

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott told reporters. "Put everything into this, and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of."

But Parsons believes the Cowboys can learn from the primetime blowout.