Waiver Wire Week 6: Tyjae Spears, Matthew Stafford, Josh Downs Highlight Top Pickups

Michael Owens/Getty Images

If Stafford had a few more passing touchdowns to his name, he'd be too rostered for a list like this.



Waiting to see this scores come before making an investment in fantasy is a relatively reasonable thing to do, but you could risk missing out on one of the league's most productive passers. Because once those touchdowns start piling up—and they will now that he has a healthy Cooper Kupp to pair with dynamic rookie Puka Nacua—Stafford's rostership will spike.



Stafford airs it out like few others. Only Kirk Cousins has more passing attempts than Stafford's 203. Just three quarterbacks are topping his 1,451 yards. His only wart is that like of scoring, as his five touchdown passes are the fewest among the top-10 leaders in passing yards.

