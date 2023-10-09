Cowboys' Dak Prescott Benched for Cooper Rush in 4th Quarter vs. 49ers After 3 INTs

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was benched during the fourth quarter of his team's 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Prescott finished the night with 153 passing yards, one touchdown and a season-high three interceptions. He was never able to grow comfortable in the pocket, as San Francisco's defensive line sacked him three times.

He took a seat midway through the fourth quarter and was replaced by backup Cooper Rush.

Prescott's quarterback rating of 51.6 was his lowest all season, as the 49ers jumped out to an early 21-7 lead and never looked back. None of Dallas' receivers broke the 50-yard mark, while running back Tony Pollard managed only 29 yards on the ground.

This was the Cowboys' second loss in their past three games. The Arizona Cardinals also upset them 28-16 in Week 3.

Although they rebounded in Week 4 with a 38-3 victory over the New England Patriots, this loss should serve as a reality check for a Dallas team that began the season with two straight wins.

Now sitting at 3-2, the Cowboys are losing ground in the NFC East race. The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles remained perfect on Sunday after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 23-14.

Prescott's final play of the night was his third interception, an attempted slant that 49ers linebacker Oren Burks picked off.

The Mississippi State product appeared to suffer a finger injury on his throwing hand in the first half, although he was able to continue playing after having it taped up.