Report: Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Vikings Week 5 Game

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games have taken on a different and unique tone of late given Taylor Swift's relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.

That trend continued to an extent during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings as CBS play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz confirmed live on air that Swift was not in attendance at Minneapolis' Bank of America Stadium.

"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game....She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive," Nantz said.

Swift appeared at each of the Chiefs' previous two games, a 41-10 home win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 and a 23-20 road victory against the New York Jets on Oct. 1.

On Sunday, Kelce experienced numerous highs and lows.

On the bright side, he caught 10 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's fourth straight win.

On the flip side, Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain in the second quarter, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kelce remained in the game.