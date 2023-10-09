Report: Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Vikings Week 5 Game

Report: Taylor Swift Didn't Attend Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. Vikings Week 5 GameOctober 9, 2023
Broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games have taken on a different and unique tone of late given Taylor Swift's relationship with tight end Travis Kelce.
That trend continued to an extent during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings as CBS play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz confirmed live on air that Swift was not in attendance at Minneapolis' Bank of America Stadium.
"Seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career: Taylor Swift is not at the game....She was questionable all week, but it looks like it's officially inactive," Nantz said.
Swift appeared at each of the Chiefs' previous two games, a 41-10 home win over the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 and a 23-20 road victory against the New York Jets on Oct. 1.
On Sunday, Kelce experienced numerous highs and lows.
On the bright side, he caught 10 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's fourth straight win.
On the flip side, Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain in the second quarter, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kelce remained in the game.
The Chiefs will now look for their fifth straight win on Thursday when they host the Denver Broncos.