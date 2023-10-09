Mark Andrews Says Ravens 'Need to Wake Up' After Loss to Steelers in Week 5

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews criticized his team's subpar performance in Sunday's disappointing 17-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"It's almost like a sleeping giant, man," Andrews told reporters after the game. "We need to wake up."

The three-time Pro Bowler hauled in six of his 10 targets for 65 yards, although none of Baltimore's receivers finished with more than 75 yards.

The Ravens have looked uneven this season, failing to find any form of consistency on offense. They've pulled off statement wins over division rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, but they also looked shaky in their overtime loss to an Indianapolis Colts team starting Gardner Minshew.

Baltimore jumped out to an early 10-0 lead over Pittsburgh before it was shut out in the second half. Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 236 yards, finishing with zero touchdown passes, one interception and one lost fumble.

It's hard to place too much of the blame on Jackson, though. Baltimore receivers were credited with five drops on the day, while the offensive line allowed four sacks. This included a T.J. Watt takedown that effectively ended the game.

"That stuff can't be contagious," Andrews said (via Hensley). "If one [drop] happens, whatever, [we have to] move on and get to the next play. We need to be better. Obviously, Lamar is putting the ball right where it needs to be, and we need to be there for him and make plays. We do that, we win this game."

After leading the AFC North through the first four weeks of the season, Baltimore now sits below Pittsburgh due to the Steelers' 2-0 division record.