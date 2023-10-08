Ja'Marr Chase Amazes NFL Fans With 192 Yards, 3 TDs as Burrow, Bengals Top Cardinals

Ja'Marr Chase Amazes NFL Fans With 192 Yards, 3 TDs as Burrow, Bengals Top CardinalsOctober 8, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a historic outing during his team's 34-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Chase hauled in a franchise-record 15 catches, topping the previous high set by Carl Pickens in 1998. The former LSU star finished the day with 192 yards and three touchdowns after failing to find the end zone in Cincinnati's first four games.
Chase himself reacted to his big day, reminding fans of his declaration last week regarding "always" being open. (via Marshall Kramsky of WCPO Cincinnati)
Fans also took to social media to marvel at Chase's big game, which included a 63-yard bomb from quarterback Joe Burrow:
NFL @NFL
JA'MARR GOT ANOTHER<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsAZ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsAZ</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA">https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA</a> <a href="https://t.co/0G3jJUcLtJ">pic.twitter.com/0G3jJUcLtJ</a>
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Ja'Marr Chase has recorded his 2nd career game with 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and 2 receiving TD. <br><br>He's the 3rd player in NFL history to have multiple such games before turning 25, joining Amari Cooper and Isaac Bruce. <a href="https://t.co/yaknHFmbhV">pic.twitter.com/yaknHFmbhV</a>
Burrow ended with 317 yards and three touchdown passes, both of which were season highs. The Pro Bowl quarterback looked like his old self as he continues to recover from a calf injury.
Arizona signal-caller Joshua Dobbs struggled, finishing with just 166 yards and two touchdowns. He also tossed two interceptions after not throwing one all year.
The Bengals averaged 12.3 points per game heading into the afternoon and nearly tripled that mark after 60 minutes on Sunday.
Cincinnati, now 2-3, will host the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks next week as they attempt to get back into the AFC North race. The Cardinals will travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.