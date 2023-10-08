Patriots' Mac Jones Says Slow Starts Are from 'Not Being Ready to Go'

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones discussed the team's offensive struggles after their 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

According to NFL Network's Bridget Condon, Jones thinks the Patriots' slow starts are due to the team "not being ready to go."

This was New England's second consecutive blowout loss after falling 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. Through five weeks, the Patriots have yet to score more than 20 points in a game.

Jones struggled mightily against the Saints' defense this week, throwing for a mere 110 yards with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. After tossing three scores in week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, New England's signal caller has yet to record multiple passing touchdowns in a game since.

While Jones isn't living up to preseason expectations thus far, the rest of the Patriots offense hasn't looked sharp either. Leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging just 2.8 yards per carry, while wideout Kendrick Bourne is the only player on the roster with over 200 total receiving yards this season.

New England's offense has been especially slow to start games, often falling into an early deficit which causes their offense to become much more one-dimensional.

Jones was eventually benched in the second half for backup Bailey Zappe, the second straight week that head coach Bill Belichick has decided to make the change. Zappe didn't fare much better, completing just 33% of his pass attempts for 22 yards.

New England is now averaging a mere 11.0 points per game as a team.