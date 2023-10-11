3 Players the Cowboys Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

2 of 3

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

When trying to identify trade targets it's always a good idea to start with some of the worst teams in the league. The Vikings might not actually be one of the worst teams in the league, but their 1-4 record says they are playing like it.

That means they might be willing to sell and one player the Cowboys should call about is Jordan Hicks. The Cowboys have a linebacker problem right now. Leighton Vander Esch is the only experienced option at the position and Micah Parsons has mostly moved to a full-time edge player.

Vander Esch left Sunday night's game with a neck injury, reminding the Cowboys just how quickly their depth at the position could come into play.

That should be all the warning the Cowboys need to make a move to at least have a backup plan if Vander Esch misses significant time this season.