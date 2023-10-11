3 Players the Cowboys Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

3 Players the Cowboys Should Target at the 2023 NFL Trade DeadlineOctober 11, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most frustratingly inconsistent and unpredictable teams in the league through five weeks of the season. They are 3-2 with a 51-point differential despite suffering a 32-point loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5.
It all serves to illuminate the point that the Cowboys are good enough to beat anybody when things are clicking, but they're capable of getting run off the field or losing games they shouldn't every week too.
In fairness, they've dealt with some injuries. Trevon Diggs, DeMarvion Overshown and Nahshon Wright are all out for the season. The hits kept coming on Sunday with C.J. Goodwin suffering a torn pec that will have him out the rest of the season.
Despite the injuries, the Cowboys have enough of their core to remain competitive the rest of the season. However, it might take a trade or two by the October 31 deadline to maximize the season for Dallas.
Here's a look at three names they should be considering in the coming weeks.
TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
While most of the team's injuries are on the defensive side of the ball, the offense has some problems that need to be addressed too. Tight end was a weakness on paper going into the season.
Jake Ferguson has done enough to assuage some of those fears, they aren't getting much from their other options at the position, though. Through five games Peyton Hendershot and Luke Schoonmaker have combined for just two catches.
The ability to play more 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) could help Dallas find some consistency. According to 33rd Team, the Cowboys are sixth in EPA per play when in that personnel grouping, but they are just 22nd in 12 usage.
Finding a veteran who can pair with Ferguson could be a move that pays big dividends. Zach Ertz would make a lot of sense as a target. As a former Philadelphia Eagle, the Cowboys are familiar with his game and he's currently on the final year of his contract with a bad Cardinals team that isn't going anywhere this season.
LB Jordan Hicks, Minnesota Vikings
When trying to identify trade targets it's always a good idea to start with some of the worst teams in the league. The Vikings might not actually be one of the worst teams in the league, but their 1-4 record says they are playing like it.
That means they might be willing to sell and one player the Cowboys should call about is Jordan Hicks. The Cowboys have a linebacker problem right now. Leighton Vander Esch is the only experienced option at the position and Micah Parsons has mostly moved to a full-time edge player.
Vander Esch left Sunday night's game with a neck injury, reminding the Cowboys just how quickly their depth at the position could come into play.
That should be all the warning the Cowboys need to make a move to at least have a backup plan if Vander Esch misses significant time this season.
Jordan Hicks is in the final year of his contract and has the seventh-highest PFF grade for a linebacker in the league. However, the Vikings have two young linebacker options in Ivan Pace Jr. and Brian Asamoah so they may be willing to part with him.
CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
As noted earlier, the Cowboys cornerback room is starting to get thin. Fortunately, the team came into the season with good depth, but the injuries are eating into that cushion.
Trevon Diggs is an irreplaceable talent. However, it's the attrition of losing other players that could force the Cowboys look at making a serious move to address the situation. C.J. Goodwin is gone for the year. Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland both left Sunday night's game with injuries.
If the Cowboys would like to find an aggressive corner with ball production in the mold of Diggs, then it would be worth it to call the Chicago Bears about Jaylon Johnson. The fourth-year corner has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but when he's been on the field he's been good.
Johnson is slated to return to the lineup this week against the Minnesota Vikings after dealing with a hamstring injury the last two weeks.
If the proves to be healthy in that game and the Bears don't build on their Week 5 win against the Commanders, then Johnson is an optimal trade target.