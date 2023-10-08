Report: Lions' Jameson Williams to Make Debut vs. Panthers After Gambling Suspension

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will make his debut Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after sitting four games for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Williams was initially suspended six games after mobile betting on non-NFL contests at his team's facility. However, the NFL reinstated Williams beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3 after revising its gambling policy. Under that change, Williams would have been suspended only two games.

Williams previously said he was unaware of the policy. He also noted that he's happy to return to the field, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

"Yeah, for sure. I'm not mad," Williams said regarding the NFL's revision. "I'm excited I get to play football and get back to it. I expected it to be longer, but thank God we're here 'til this day and s--t, we're good."

Williams practiced in full all week leading up to the Panthers game, which will go down on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Detroit.

The former Alabama star went 12th overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He made his debut on Dec. 3 after sitting most of the season with a torn ACL suffered during Alabama's national championship matchup against Georgia that previous January. Williams played sparingly but did record a 41-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard rush.