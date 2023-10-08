Report: Lions' Jameson Williams to Make Debut vs. Panthers After Gambling Suspension

Report: Lions' Jameson Williams to Make Debut vs. Panthers After Gambling SuspensionOctober 8, 2023
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams will make his debut Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after sitting four games for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
Williams was initially suspended six games after mobile betting on non-NFL contests at his team's facility. However, the NFL reinstated Williams beginning Tuesday, Oct. 3 after revising its gambling policy. Under that change, Williams would have been suspended only two games.
Williams previously said he was unaware of the policy. He also noted that he's happy to return to the field, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.
"Yeah, for sure. I'm not mad," Williams said regarding the NFL's revision. "I'm excited I get to play football and get back to it. I expected it to be longer, but thank God we're here 'til this day and s--t, we're good."
Williams practiced in full all week leading up to the Panthers game, which will go down on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Detroit.
The former Alabama star went 12th overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He made his debut on Dec. 3 after sitting most of the season with a torn ACL suffered during Alabama's national championship matchup against Georgia that previous January. Williams played sparingly but did record a 41-yard touchdown catch and a 40-yard rush.
Williams showcased great potential at Alabama, notably catching 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 15 scores during the 2021 season. His pro career is off to a false start due to the injury recovery and suspension, but Williams has a chance to break out here on a 3-1 Lions team that's looking like the NFC North favorite thus far.