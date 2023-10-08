X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Offense Slammed by Fans for Play in Game 1 Loss to Phillies

    Jack MurrayOctober 8, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after striking out during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game One of the Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    It was a tough day for No. 1 seeds in the Division Series.

    After the Baltimore Orioles dropped Game 1 of the ALDS, the Atlanta Braves followed it up with a 3-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Bryce Harper and the Phillies steal Game 1 in ATL 🔔 <a href="https://t.co/tfLBp7PToz">pic.twitter.com/tfLBp7PToz</a>

    Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies

    FIGHTINS.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RingTheBell?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RingTheBell</a> <a href="https://t.co/jF0LF6p9QP">pic.twitter.com/jF0LF6p9QP</a>

    The Phillies saw strong production from players like Trea Turner, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto, but Bryce Harper stole the day.

    Harper delivered a clutch home run in the sixth inning that game the Phillies a more comfortable lead and he had two hits, two walks and scored two runs on the day.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYCE HARPER SOLO SHOT 💥<br><br>Watch now on <a href="https://twitter.com/StreamOnMax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StreamOnMax</a> <a href="https://t.co/5XDUbqxtcc">pic.twitter.com/5XDUbqxtcc</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    Is that good?<br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/jaysonst?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaysonst</a>) <a href="https://t.co/Qbtrg9CVcZ">pic.twitter.com/Qbtrg9CVcZ</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Bryce Harper is 30 years old. He has now spent half his life squarely in the limelight. He is a beloved teammate, a tremendous leader, an elite player and as clutch as anyone in the game. He is not just everything he was supposed to be. He is more.

    The Braves offensively were much less impressive. The team mustered five hits with players like Ronald Acuña Jr, Michael Harris and Sean Murphy failing to record a hit.

    The team was also 0-5 with runners in scoring position, with Acuña, Harris, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies and Matt Olson all squandering RBI opportunities.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    SERANTHONY DOMÍNGUEZ WITH A BIG K TO END THE INNING 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/82RJK7croS">pic.twitter.com/82RJK7croS</a>

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    TREA TURNER, ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! 😱 <a href="https://t.co/k59w0odCCM">pic.twitter.com/k59w0odCCM</a>

    Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves Offense Slammed by Fans for Play in Game 1 Loss to Phillies
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The issues on offense were well documented on social media, with fans questioning if Acuña and the other Braves star hitters have was it takes to win in the postseason.

    Johnny Giunta @JohnnyGiuntaa

    The lights too bright for Ronald Acuña Jr

    𝙐𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙚😈 @PrimeeJoc

    Ronald Acuña Jr is now 0 for his last 15 playoff at bats dating back to last season

    Scott Lauber @ScottLauber

    Shades of last October, when Seranthony Dominguez rediscovered his mojo by striking out Goldschmidt and Arenado in St. Louis. Two on, one out, and he punches out Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley.

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano

    In the fourth inning, Michael Harris II struck out with the bases loaded. In the fifth, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley struck out with runners on the corners. <br><br>The Braves are pushing, but haven't yet broken through.

    Philadelphia Sports Guy @BrammerHammer23

    How Seranthony got out of the inning is beyond me. He couldnt get the bottom feeders of the braves lineup out but stuckout Ronald Acuna Jr and Austin Riley.

    bailey @bailey_digh

    Seranthony Domínguez just fired fastballs by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley for back-to-back strikeouts to get out of a runners-on-the-corners jam in the fifth inning.<br><br>Phillies lead Game 1 1-0 heading into the sixth.

    Christopher Socha #GOPClownShowContinues @christo77562346

    Absolutely embarrassing! Where are Matt Olsen and Ronald Acuna Jr??? Braves choke again#PHIvsATL

    In addition to the offensive ineptitude, fans pondered the possibility of the Braves losing to the Phillies in the NLDS for the second consecutive season.

    XXXSHAPIRION @XXXSHAPIRION

    Can't blame him that "overpowered" braves line up isn't giving him run support. I knew Philly wasn't gonna take them lightly <a href="https://t.co/NozMCTI4y1">https://t.co/NozMCTI4y1</a>

    FREE JEFF & HERB @SS_Worthy

    Braves pissing me off

    Q 🇬🇩 @cuessef

    don't tell me the Braves gone go out like that

    Bastards of Boston Baseball @Bastards_Boston

    The Phillies more than the Braves, are better emotionally equipped to handle the grind of a brutal October.<br><br>This is one month of the year where character and personality are a major thing.

    KS @Kerby_Lamar

    I just really hope the Braves don't embarrass me

    Maybe: @_adilenne

    If the Phillies eventually take out the Braves, I have high hopes

    Pivetta Enthusiast @SoxDaBestBby

    I'm gonna be the only one not surprised when the Phillies sweep the Braves

    Matt @Out4theYear

    Braves in the postseason <a href="https://t.co/s4WtwFSYR4">pic.twitter.com/s4WtwFSYR4</a>

    Bird Talk 🔴⚫️ @BirdTalk_ATL

    I was prepared the Braves would do this to me. <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> <a href="https://t.co/z3ak7fldhM">pic.twitter.com/z3ak7fldhM</a>

    Mark Josefson @Josefson1M

    What is wrong with the braves forgot how to hit

    Tommy Castor @TweetsFromTommy

    Phillies are gonna sweep my Braves in 3 games. Calling it now.

    The loss makes the journey back harder, but this Braves team was special all season for a reason. The Braves led MLB in hitting, were in the top half of the league in pitching and won a league-best 104 games. While a Game 1 loss is certainly tough to take, especially given how last season ended, it's certainly not over for Atlanta.

    However, Philadelphia is now in the driver's seat and need to win just two more games to reach the NLCS for a second consecutive season. They have also clinched at least two games at home in the NLDS and look like a force to be reckoned with for the NL playoff teams.

    The Braves will look to right the ship while the Phillies will look to grab a stranglehold on the series in Game 2. Both team's will have to wait until Monday, with the second game set to begin at 6:07 P.M. at Truist Park with Zach Wheeler starting for the Phillies and Max Fried getting the start for Atlanta.