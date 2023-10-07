Bills vs. Jaguars Fantasy Football Starts, Sits, Expert Advice Before NFL London Game

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is returning to London for a 9:30 a.m. ET matchup on Sunday featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

It's a big game for both teams. The Jags appear to be in a four-team race for the AFC South, with all franchises starting the year 2-2. Meanwhile, the 3-1 Bills are scorching hot with three wins in a row, and they'll look to stay atop the AFC with another victory.

From a fantasy perspective, this is an interesting game with numerous borderline calls.

Obviously, any fantasy team owner should be starting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Per FantasyPros, Allen is second among all quarterbacks in fantasy points through four weeks. Diggs is fifth among wideouts in point-per-reception leagues.

Bills running back James Cook (12th in points among all running backs) is an obvious start as well.

But let's take a look at some other players who are on the fantasy fence as the Bills and Jags get ready for a big AFC game. In particular, here's three start and sit recommendations for the matchup.

Starts

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk

Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Sits

Bills WR Gabe Davis

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Starts

Jags wide receiver Christian Kirk has caught 23 passes on 26 targets for 248 yards and a touchdown in his last three games. Yes, a matchup with the tough Bills defense isn't easy, but he's clearly emerged as the Jags' No. 1 wideout and should get a fair share of targets.

It appears Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is emerging as the team's clear top option at the spot over Dawson Knox.

He's also been incredibly efficient with 15 catches for 99 yards on 17 targets. A breakout game could be imminent.

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has only rushed for 3.8 yards per carry, but it's hard to ignore his weekly opportunities. He's averaged 20.75 touches per game, including 14 receptions. That's led to a respectable 356 yards through four weeks.

Sits

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his past three games, but he's also averaged just four-and-a-half targets through four contests. He's an explosive talent but also a boom-or-bust one who's perhaps best left on fantasy benches.

Per NFL.com, the Bills are allowing the fewest points per game to quarterbacks. Jags quarterback Lawrence is off to a slowish start, amassing the 19th-most points per game among signal-callers. He's one to avoid here.