    Bills vs. Jaguars Fantasy Football Starts, Sits, Expert Advice Before NFL London Game

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 7, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The NFL is returning to London for a 9:30 a.m. ET matchup on Sunday featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

    It's a big game for both teams. The Jags appear to be in a four-team race for the AFC South, with all franchises starting the year 2-2. Meanwhile, the 3-1 Bills are scorching hot with three wins in a row, and they'll look to stay atop the AFC with another victory.

    From a fantasy perspective, this is an interesting game with numerous borderline calls.

    Obviously, any fantasy team owner should be starting Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

    Per FantasyPros, Allen is second among all quarterbacks in fantasy points through four weeks. Diggs is fifth among wideouts in point-per-reception leagues.

    Bills running back James Cook (12th in points among all running backs) is an obvious start as well.

    But let's take a look at some other players who are on the fantasy fence as the Bills and Jags get ready for a big AFC game. In particular, here's three start and sit recommendations for the matchup.

    Starts

    • Jaguars WR Christian Kirk
    • Bills TE Dalton Kincaid
    • Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

    Sits

    • Bills WR Gabe Davis
    • Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
    • Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

    Starts

    Jags wide receiver Christian Kirk has caught 23 passes on 26 targets for 248 yards and a touchdown in his last three games. Yes, a matchup with the tough Bills defense isn't easy, but he's clearly emerged as the Jags' No. 1 wideout and should get a fair share of targets.

    It appears Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is emerging as the team's clear top option at the spot over Dawson Knox.

    Dalton Kincaid could be on the rise 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/AMtqaBmFVo">pic.twitter.com/AMtqaBmFVo</a>

    He's also been incredibly efficient with 15 catches for 99 yards on 17 targets. A breakout game could be imminent.

    Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has only rushed for 3.8 yards per carry, but it's hard to ignore his weekly opportunities. He's averaged 20.75 touches per game, including 14 receptions. That's led to a respectable 356 yards through four weeks.

    Sits

    Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his past three games, but he's also averaged just four-and-a-half targets through four contests. He's an explosive talent but also a boom-or-bust one who's perhaps best left on fantasy benches.

    Per NFL.com, the Bills are allowing the fewest points per game to quarterbacks. Jags quarterback Lawrence is off to a slowish start, amassing the 19th-most points per game among signal-callers. He's one to avoid here.

    Jags wide receiver Calvin Ridley began the year with an eight-catch, 101-yard, one-touchdown day. He's amassed just seven receptions for 110 yards and one score in three games since. A brutal matchup with the Bills isn't the best get-right spot.