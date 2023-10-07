Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown Out vs. Panthers with Injuries

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions announced that rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) and No. 1 wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdominal strain) will not play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Lions shocked many football fans and observers by selecting Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of Alabama.

That decision came after the Lions had already given running back David Montgomery a significant contract in free agency, plus D'Andre Swift was still on the roster, although he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles soon after.

It was widely expected that Gibbs would be a huge part of the Detroit offense out of the gates, but that hasn't really been the case, as he has primarily served as Montgomery's backup and a change-of-pace back.

Gibbs has appeared in all four games and only started one contest when Montgomery was forced to sit due to a thigh injury.

The electric rookie got his most extensive work of the season in that game, carrying 17 times for 80 yards and making one reception for two yards.

However, Montgomery returned to the lineup last week and rushed 32 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns, while Gibbs had just eight totes for 40 yards, and four catches for 11 yards.

All told, Gibbs has rushed 39 times for 179 yards (4.6 yards per carry) this season, and caught 14 passes for 70 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown.

Montgomery will be the Lions' unquestioned top option in the running game with Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight backing him up.

Since it seems likely that Gibbs will become more involved and a bigger part of the offense as the season progresses, Detroit may be simply taking a cautious approach with him this week.