Simone Biles Wins Vault Silver, Places 5th on Uneven Bars at 2023 World Championships

One day after becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time with a victory in the women's all-around, Simone Biles added more medals to her collection at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

The American superstar competed in the finals of the vault and uneven bars on Saturday. Her first attempt on the vault was rough when she over-rotated on a Yurchenko double pike and fell on her back.

After gathering herself, Biles rebounded on her second attempt with a clean landing on the twisting Cheng to earn a score of 14.666. She received an average score of 14.549 on the two attempts, good enough to win the silver medal.

Despite the fall on her first vault, Biles' score of 14.433 was still the third-highest in the field because of the start value since she was attempting a more difficult jump than anyone else.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade took home the gold with an average score of 14.75 on her two attempts (15.00 on the first attempt/14.5 on the second attempt). Yeo Seo-Jeong of South Korea won the bronze with a final score of 14.416.

Biles' final event of the day was the uneven bars. Historically, this hasn't been her strongest event with just one silver medal at the 2018 World Championships. She made it through qualifying in fifth place with a score of 14.400 earlier this week.

The 26-year-old finished fifth in the finals for the uneven bars on Saturday. Her score of 14.200 was tied with Sanna Veerman of the Netherlands, but Biles won the tiebreaker thanks to a higher execution score (8.200 to 8.000).

Biles' fifth-place finish matches her result from the 2019 World Championships in Germany.