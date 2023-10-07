Roger Goodell Says NFL Could Add New International Game as Soon as 2024 Season

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The NFL is considering holding a game in a new international market aside from London, England, and Germany, and it could happen next season.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday at a fan forum in London that an international game could take place in a new location "as early as next year."

While Goodell offered no additional specifics, he said representatives from "three or four" other markets are in London to watch Sunday's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Goodell did not reveal which markets are in the running, but NFL officials recently visited both Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, and Madrid, Spain, to explore their viability as host cities.

Last season, the NFL held three regular-season games in London and one in Mexico City, plus the league made its regular-season debut in Germany with a game in Munich.

This season, the NFL will hold three games in London and two in Germany, while Mexico City was removed from the rotation, at least for this year.

In terms of regular-season games, London, Mexico City, Toronto and both Munich and Frankfurt, Germany, will be the only cities to have hosted a regular-season game by the end of this season.

Several others have held exhibition games in the past, including cities in Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Japan and Australia.

Per the AP, the NFL global market program could play a role in which cities are granted regular-season games moving forward, and which teams play in them.

Of the NFL's 32 teams, 21 of them are part of the program. Both the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins have commercial rights in Spain, while the Dolphins also have commercial rights in Brazil.

Since NFC teams will play nine home games in 2024, the Associated Press noted that there could be a strong chance that the Bears will be the home team should Madrid be granted a game next season.

Last weekend, the Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium in London, and the Jags will be back at it Sunday when they face the Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.