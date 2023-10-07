NFL

    Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVOctober 7, 2023

      INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs the ball during a 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
      Harry How/Getty Images

      Versatility has become increasingly important in the NFL.

      Quarterbacks are harder to handle if they can run and throw. Running backs are trickier to contain when they can run and catch. Pass-catchers who can hold their own as blockers are invaluable in aerial attacks.

      The flex spot is sort of fantasy football's version of versatility. While the other positions in your lineup draw from the same group, this is the one where you're provided with freedom and flexibility. Running backs, wide receivers and tight ends can all occupy this spot, so you can choose which direction you want to go.

      To assist in that decision-making, we'll lay out our Week 5 rankings—with projections—and offer a sleeper at each of the three flex spots.

    Running Back

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Top 20

      1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. DAL): 23.1 points

      2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. HOU): 19.9 points

      3. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. GB): 18.1 points

      4. Tony Pollard, DAL (at SF): 17.4 points

      5. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. PHI): 16.2 points

      6. Joe Mixon, CIN (at ARI): 16.1 points

      7. Alvin Kamara, NO (at NE): 15.8 points

      8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND): 15.5 points

      9. David Montgomery, DET (vs. CAR): 15.5 points

      10. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. NYG): 15.3 points

      11. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. PHI): 14.9 points

      12. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at LAR): 14.9 points

      13. Travis Etienne, JAX (at BUF): 14.3 points

      14. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. NYG): 14.2 points

      15. James Conner, ARI (vs. CIN): 14.1 points

      16. Aaron Jones, GB (at LV): 13.8 points

      17. James Cook, BUF (vs. JAX): 13.5 points

      18. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. KC): 13.2 points

      19. Breece Hall, NYJ (at DEN): 11.7 points

      20. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at MIN): 11.1 points

      Sleeper: Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. CAR)

      Opportunities haven't been hard to come by for Gibbs, as he's touched the ball 53 times in his first four NFL games. Efficiency—or rather, the lack thereof—has been the issue, as he's yet to find the end zone and never gained more than 21 yards on a single play. None of that matches the eye test, which remains a big fan of his burst and elusiveness.

      This could be his breakout game. The Lions could be without top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (doubtful, abdominal injury), and they're going against a Panthers defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo.

    Wide Receiver

      MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs for a touchdown while being chased by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the NFL game between the Los Angles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings on September 24th, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Top 30

      1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. KC): 24.4 points

      2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NYG): 22.9 points

      3. Davante Adams, LV (vs. GB): 21.7 points

      4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. JAX): 19.9 points

      5. A.J. Brown, PHI (at LAR): 18.7 points

      6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at ARI): 18.5 points

      7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at SF): 18.3 points

      8. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PHI): 16.5 points

      9. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. DAL): 16.4 points

      10. Chris Olave, NO (at NE): 15.7 points

      11. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. PHI): 15.4 points

      12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. DAL): 15.4 points

      13. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at LAR): 14.7 points

      14. Nico Collins, HOU (at ATL): 14.5 points

      15. Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. CIN): 14.2 points

      16. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NYG): 14.2 points

      17. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at DEN): 14.1 points

      18. Calvin Ridley, JAX (at BUF): 13.8 points

      19. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. GB): 13.8 points

      20. Christian Kirk, JAX (at BUF): 13.7 points

      21. Zay Flowers, BAL (at PIT): 13.5 points

      22. Christian Watson, GB (at LV): 13.5 points

      23. Adam Thielen, CAR (at DET): 13.2 points

      24. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. NYJ): 13.1 points

      25. Tank Dell, HOU (at ATL): 12.9 points

      26. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at SF): 12.8 points

      27. Michael Thomas, NO (at NE): 12.4 points

      28. George Pickens, PIT (vs. BAL): 11.8 points

      29. Romeo Doubs, GB (at LV): 11.5 points

      30. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at ARI): 10.9 points

      Sleeper: Kadarius Toney, KC (at MIN)

      The Chiefs' receiving room has been a mess, and it's absolutely possible Toney gets lost in the mix again. He has produced single-digit scrimmage yards twice and not reached 40 scrimmage yards in a game or found the end zone, so beware, the bottom-out risk is real.

      Saying all of that, he is getting healthier, still separates with ease and has the best fantasy matchup a receiver can face. If things are ever going to click, this is the week.

    Tight End

      EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a play against the New York Jets during the first quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      Top 10

      1. Travis Kelce, KC (at MIN): 19.1 points

      2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. KC): 14.2 points

      3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT): 13.7 points

      4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. CAR): 12.1 points

      5. George Kittle, SF (vs. DAL): 10.3 points

      6. Evan Engram, JAX (at BUF): 10.1 points

      7. Darren Waller, NYG (at MIA): 10.0 points

      8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at SF): 9.1 points

      9. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. CIN): 8.9 points

      10. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO): 8.8 points

      Sleeper: Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. PHI)

      With Cooper Kupp back in the fold, all eyes will be on the Rams receivers this week to see how targets are split between him and dynamic rookie Puka Nacua (and, to a lesser degree, Tutu Atwell). But if those players are also the focus of the Eagles defense, then Higbee should have chances to make plays.

      Philadelphia has allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position and let both Hunter Henry and T.J. Hockenson snag five-plus receptions for 50-plus yards with three touchdowns between them. Higbee, who's had 23 targets his last three games and better than 60 receiving yards in each of his past two, is a more than serviceable streamer this week.

