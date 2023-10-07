Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR ProjectionsOctober 7, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections
Versatility has become increasingly important in the NFL.
Quarterbacks are harder to handle if they can run and throw. Running backs are trickier to contain when they can run and catch. Pass-catchers who can hold their own as blockers are invaluable in aerial attacks.
The flex spot is sort of fantasy football's version of versatility. While the other positions in your lineup draw from the same group, this is the one where you're provided with freedom and flexibility. Running backs, wide receivers and tight ends can all occupy this spot, so you can choose which direction you want to go.
To assist in that decision-making, we'll lay out our Week 5 rankings—with projections—and offer a sleeper at each of the three flex spots.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. DAL): 23.1 points
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. HOU): 19.9 points
3. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. GB): 18.1 points
4. Tony Pollard, DAL (at SF): 17.4 points
5. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. PHI): 16.2 points
6. Joe Mixon, CIN (at ARI): 16.1 points
7. Alvin Kamara, NO (at NE): 15.8 points
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND): 15.5 points
9. David Montgomery, DET (vs. CAR): 15.5 points
10. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. NYG): 15.3 points
11. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. PHI): 14.9 points
12. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at LAR): 14.9 points
13. Travis Etienne, JAX (at BUF): 14.3 points
14. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. NYG): 14.2 points
15. James Conner, ARI (vs. CIN): 14.1 points
16. Aaron Jones, GB (at LV): 13.8 points
17. James Cook, BUF (vs. JAX): 13.5 points
18. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. KC): 13.2 points
19. Breece Hall, NYJ (at DEN): 11.7 points
20. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at MIN): 11.1 points
Sleeper: Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. CAR)
Opportunities haven't been hard to come by for Gibbs, as he's touched the ball 53 times in his first four NFL games. Efficiency—or rather, the lack thereof—has been the issue, as he's yet to find the end zone and never gained more than 21 yards on a single play. None of that matches the eye test, which remains a big fan of his burst and elusiveness.
This could be his breakout game. The Lions could be without top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (doubtful, abdominal injury), and they're going against a Panthers defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo.
Wide Receiver
Top 30
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. KC): 24.4 points
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NYG): 22.9 points
3. Davante Adams, LV (vs. GB): 21.7 points
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. JAX): 19.9 points
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (at LAR): 18.7 points
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at ARI): 18.5 points
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at SF): 18.3 points
8. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PHI): 16.5 points
9. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. DAL): 16.4 points
10. Chris Olave, NO (at NE): 15.7 points
11. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. PHI): 15.4 points
12. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. DAL): 15.4 points
13. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at LAR): 14.7 points
14. Nico Collins, HOU (at ATL): 14.5 points
15. Marquise Brown, ARI (vs. CIN): 14.2 points
16. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. NYG): 14.2 points
17. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (at DEN): 14.1 points
18. Calvin Ridley, JAX (at BUF): 13.8 points
19. Jakobi Meyers, LV (vs. GB): 13.8 points
20. Christian Kirk, JAX (at BUF): 13.7 points
21. Zay Flowers, BAL (at PIT): 13.5 points
22. Christian Watson, GB (at LV): 13.5 points
23. Adam Thielen, CAR (at DET): 13.2 points
24. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. NYJ): 13.1 points
25. Tank Dell, HOU (at ATL): 12.9 points
26. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at SF): 12.8 points
27. Michael Thomas, NO (at NE): 12.4 points
28. George Pickens, PIT (vs. BAL): 11.8 points
29. Romeo Doubs, GB (at LV): 11.5 points
30. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at ARI): 10.9 points
Sleeper: Kadarius Toney, KC (at MIN)
The Chiefs' receiving room has been a mess, and it's absolutely possible Toney gets lost in the mix again. He has produced single-digit scrimmage yards twice and not reached 40 scrimmage yards in a game or found the end zone, so beware, the bottom-out risk is real.
Saying all of that, he is getting healthier, still separates with ease and has the best fantasy matchup a receiver can face. If things are ever going to click, this is the week.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at MIN): 19.1 points
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. KC): 14.2 points
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT): 13.7 points
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. CAR): 12.1 points
5. George Kittle, SF (vs. DAL): 10.3 points
6. Evan Engram, JAX (at BUF): 10.1 points
7. Darren Waller, NYG (at MIA): 10.0 points
8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at SF): 9.1 points
9. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. CIN): 8.9 points
10. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO): 8.8 points
Sleeper: Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. PHI)
With Cooper Kupp back in the fold, all eyes will be on the Rams receivers this week to see how targets are split between him and dynamic rookie Puka Nacua (and, to a lesser degree, Tutu Atwell). But if those players are also the focus of the Eagles defense, then Higbee should have chances to make plays.
Philadelphia has allowed the second-most fantasy points to the position and let both Hunter Henry and T.J. Hockenson snag five-plus receptions for 50-plus yards with three touchdowns between them. Higbee, who's had 23 targets his last three games and better than 60 receiving yards in each of his past two, is a more than serviceable streamer this week.