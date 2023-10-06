Fletcher Cox out for Eagles vs. Rams; 1st Missed Game Because of Injury Since 2017

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox was officially ruled out of the team's upcoming matchup with the Los Angeles Rams due to a back injury, according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.

This is Cox's first missed game because of an injury since Week 5 in 2017. Cox last missed a game in Week 18 of last season when he was a healthy scratch against the New York Giants.

While the 32-year-old interior pass rusher isn't as dominant as he was in his prime, he's still a valuable member of Philadelphia's defense.

In the meantime, the Eagles will rely on their depth at defensive tackle. Head coach Nick Sirianni has been preparing for Cox's absence before it was officially announced, telling reporters that young players have "worked hard to earn more reps" (via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal).

With backup defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu also being ruled out with a triceps injury, most of the snaps on the interior of Philadelphia's front seven will be handled by a trio of recent top picks.

It includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams. Carter and Davis were selected by the Eagles during the first round in back-to-back drafts in 2022 and 2023, while Williams was a third-round choice in 2021.

It'll be intriguing to see how Carter specifically looks in an increased role, as the top 10 pick has already notched 1.5 sacks despite not recording a start in the first four games of his career.

Meanwhile, Cox's next opportunity to play comes on October 15th when the Eagles travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets.

The veteran has spent every season of his 12-year career in Philadelphia, playing a major role in several playoff runs including the franchise's first ever Super Bowl win in 2017. He was named by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2010s All-Decade team.