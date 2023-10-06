Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Questionable vs. Panthers After Suffering Hamstring Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has officially been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury for the team's upcoming matchup against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

Gibbs has been in a timeshare with veteran David Montgomery after being selected 12th overall in the 2023 NFL draft out of Alabama, averaging 4.6 yards per attempt on 39 carries.

If he's unable to play, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will likely lean on Montgomery and fifth-year pro Craig Reynolds to help keep Detroit's rushing offense afloat.

