Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift Relationship Hasn't Affected Focus on NFL Season

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has received a massive amount of attention in response to his relationship with Taylor Swift, but he told reporters that has no effect on him maintaining his focus.

"I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building,'' Kelce told reporters following the Chiefs' practice on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

"I think it's always been that for me. No matter what's going on in my life, good or bad, I think this is one place I can get away and just being locked in and focused and always check myself and my ego at the door and make sure that I come in with a clear mind."

Kelce missed his team's 21-20 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions with a hyperextended left knee, but he and the rest of the Chiefs have fared quite well since his return. The star tight end has caught 17 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in three games, all Chiefs wins.

Anything going on off the field doesn't appear to have an effect on how well Kelce and the Chiefs are doing on it right now as the team looks to win four in a row on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Still, Kelce's life has clearly changed overnight, and he's learning how to deal with the newfound mass attention.

"We're learning with the paparazzi, just taking photos from all over the place," Kelce said. "But at the same time what comes with it, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason, so I've just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.

"It's worldwide, man. Everybody's having fun with it. ... I know I brought this to myself. I've been fortunate enough to have fun with it and that's where all that really matters is that it's not [ticking] anybody off, over here at least."

Swift has appeared at each of Kelce's last two games, heightening the attention on the Chiefs star. Kansas City beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 in the first matchup before taking down the New York Jets 23-20.