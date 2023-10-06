Baker Mayfield Says He, Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Good Now' After Browns Drama

Baker Mayfield Says He, Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Good Now' After Browns DramaOctober 6, 2023
Baker Mayfield is "good now" with former Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show Friday.
"We're good now, and that's part of being grown as a person," Mayfield told McAfee. "I think normally I would hold a lot of grudges, but no, we're good. We've squashed that."
When McAfee said he was glad to hear Mayfield and Beckham's relationship had improved, Mayfield answered, "Me too."
Mayfield spent two full seasons throwing to Beckham in Cleveland.
Their fraught on-field relationship hurt both players' production to the point that Mayfield and Beckham "might have cost each other millions of dollars," according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.
