    Baker Mayfield Says He, Odell Beckham Jr. Are 'Good Now' After Browns Drama

    Julia StumbaughOctober 6, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 and Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a flag in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    Baker Mayfield is "good now" with former Cleveland Browns teammate Odell Beckham Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on The Pat McAfee Show Friday.

    "We're good now, and that's part of being grown as a person," Mayfield told McAfee. "I think normally I would hold a lot of grudges, but no, we're good. We've squashed that."

    When McAfee said he was glad to hear Mayfield and Beckham's relationship had improved, Mayfield answered, "Me too."

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Are you and Odell friends..<br><br>"We're good now and that's part of me growing as a person" ~ <a href="https://twitter.com/bakermayfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bakermayfield</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/kzsAlwO03k">pic.twitter.com/kzsAlwO03k</a>

    Mayfield spent two full seasons throwing to Beckham in Cleveland.

    Their fraught on-field relationship hurt both players' production to the point that Mayfield and Beckham "might have cost each other millions of dollars," according to ESPN's Jake Trotter.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

