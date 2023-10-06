Ron Rivera Says He Won't Make Changes to Commanders' Coaching Staff After Bears Loss

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn't plan on making any coaching staff changes despite the team's 40-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

Many were surprised by some of the decisions made by Rivera, such as the call for a field goal on 4th-and-two at the Bears' 13-yard line. The Commanders were trailing 27-11 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter at that time.

Most of the spotlight has been on Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, as Washington is currently allowing 32.0 points and 372.2 total yards per game. Those both rank within the bottom ten league-wide, with their scoring defense pegged at the second-worst average in the NFL.

Rivera was short with his response when asked about coaching changes, responding with a simple "no," according to Ben Standing of The Athletic.

The long-time head coach has a career record of 100-93-2, although he has only gone 24-30-1 with the Commanders and has yet to finish with a winning record in his first three seasons with the club.

Washington's defense was considered a strength heading into the season, boasting a front seven filled with Pro Bowlers such as Chase Young, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Former first-round pick Montez Sweat has also racked up 4.5 sacks and a league-leading two forced fumbles in five games.

However, they've been unable to get off the field in third-down situations and have allowed opponents to dismantle them through the air. Their 2-0 start seems like a distant memory at this point, as they're rapidly losing ground in the NFC East race to the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.