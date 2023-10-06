Cam Newton: I'd Need More Than $5.5M to Sign Jets Contract After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton suggested Thursday that the New York Jets would have to satisfy multiple requirements before he would consider signing with them.

During an appearance on RG3 and the Ones, Newton laid out what it would take in order for the Jets to sign him:

"You not about to sit up there and penny pinch me, bro," Newton said. "I'm not about to sit up there and sign no $5.5 million deal, bro. Those days are over with. I'd be wasting my time."

Newton also said he doesn't want to be part of a "dysfunctional situation," so he would need to know that the Jets made current quarterback Zach Wilson aware of the plan, and he would also need clarity regarding what would happen if quarterback Aaron Rodgers is able to return this season after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1.

Although it has never happened before, Rodgers' goal is to find a way to return before the end of the 2023 campaign.

While Wilson has not enjoyed much success as the starter during Rodgers' absence, there hasn't been any indication that the Jets are looking to sign Newton or another veteran to supplant Wilson.

The 34-year-old Newton has not played since 2021 when he appeared in eight games and made five starts for the Carolina Panthers.

Newton began his NFL career as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Panthers, and he spent his first nine seasons with the organization.

During that time, Newton was a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro. He also led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl berth, and was named NFL MVP in 2015 when he threw for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while also rushing for 636 yards and 10 scores.

Injuries and ineffectiveness plagued Newton over his final few seasons in Carolina, prompting the Panthers to release him. He then signed with the New England Patriots in hopes of being the replacement for the legendary Tom Brady.

In his one season with the Pats, Newton struggled mightily as a passer, throwing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, although he did rush for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He went just 7-8 as a starter, the Patriots missed the playoffs, and they selected quarterback Mac Jones with a first-round draft pick, prompting them to cut ties with Newton.

Newton returned to Carolina in the middle of the 2021 season, but he went 0-5 as a starter and once again had issues as a passer, completing 54.8 percent of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Jets picked Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but after two less-than-stellar seasons, they acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

When Rodgers went down on the Jets' fourth offensive play from scrimmage this season, Wilson was thrust back into action, and the returns have not been great.

Since surprisingly leading New York to a come-from-behind win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Wilson has gone 0-3 as a starter, and he is completing 58.5 percent of his passes for 712 yards, four touchdowns and four picks on the year.

Wilson showed signs of life in last week's 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, though, throwing for 245 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.