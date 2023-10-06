Jets HC on Aaron Rodgers' Achilles Injury: Wouldn't Put It Past Him to Return in 2023

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Salah hasn't officially ruled out the possibility of quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles before the end of the 2023 season.

It seems highly improbable that Rodgers is able to return from the traditionally season-ending injury he suffered in Week 1, especially since he'll be turning 40 years old in December and has 253 career games under his belt.

However, the future Hall of Famer has his sights set on potentially getting back on the field before the end of the year.

"This is just my mindset. I believe in the power of intention. I believe in prayer. I believe in your mental status and the power of will," Rodgers said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen."

When asked about a potential return of the four-time MVP, Salah didn't completely shut the door on the possibility.

"I wouldn't put anything past him," he said, referencing Rodgers' competitiveness.

In the meantime, the Jets will continue to operate with former second overall pick Zach Wilson under center.

Wilson has struggled mightily this year, although there's some blossoming optimism after he outplayed reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes in New York's narrow 23-20 loss this past Sunday.

He passed for 245 yards and threw multiple touchdown passes without an interception for the first time in his career.