Connor McGovern: Jets Eye Nathaniel Hackett 'Payback' Against Sean Payton, Broncos

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Jets center Connor McGovern revealed that the team is using Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments disparaging coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as bulletin board material ahead of this weekend's matchup.

Hackett spent last season as head coach of the the Broncos, with poor results. Denver finished with a record of 5-12 despite many expecting them to be playoff contenders after the high-profile acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Hackett didn't even make it to the end of the year, getting fired after 15 games.

When Payton took over as head coach, he publicly criticized his predecessor in a July interview with USA Today

"It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL," the super-bowl winning head coach said. "That's how bad it was."

Jets players and coaches immediately came to the defense of Hackett, who's now in New York. It seems that they haven't forgotten those comments ahead of the two teams matching up this Sunday.

"He's a phenomenal coach, crazy smart, and he makes meetings really fun and easy to learn. So, he's definitely a guy that you want to play hard for," the center said, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. "Then to go to a place that was dogging a guy that's so nice and so good at his job, and for him to get thrown under the bus and dragged through the mud, you definitely want to play that much harder."

McGovern went on to add: "He doesn't let stuff affect him. But that organization did him dirty, and we definitely want to allow him to get some payback."

Hackett himself downplayed the situation, choosing to focus on issues on the field rather than off it. He did reveal that he hasn't received an apology from Payton, though.

"Let's put it this way, everyone," Hackett said. "This game is about those guys out on that field. This game is not about me, it's about me helping them during the week."