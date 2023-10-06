Bears' Justin Fields Talks 1st 2023 Win 'After Everything That's Happened This Year'

Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has faced lots of adversity this year, although it would have been hard to tell watching him in the team's 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night.

Fields threw for 282 yards and racked up four touchdowns without committing a turnover. This was the second straight game in which the 24-year-old has finished with a quarterback rating over 125, as he achieved a similar feat in Chicago's narrow 31-28 defeat against the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Thursday was the Bears' first victory in nearly a full calendar year as they suffered a franchise-record 14 straight losses before downing Washington.

According to Grant Gustin of NFL.com, the third-year signal-caller took time to recognize the adversity he's overcome throughout that span while also showing appreciation for the rest of his teammates as well as his coaching staff.

"Just seeing all the hard work pay off, especially getting a dub after everything that's happened this year. Everything in the media. Everything on the outside," Fields said. "It just feels good when you can say that the hard work paid off, so again, I'm proud of everybody in the building."

While the former Ohio State star was superb, the Bears' team as a whole stepped up in primetime.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore finished the night with an astounding 230 receiving yards, the highest single-game total of any player this season. He also found the end zone three times while catching eight of his 10 targets.

Chicago's oft-criticized offensive line also turned in an improved performance, winning in the trenches against a defensive front that included Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat.

Fields was sacked just three times, tied for the lowest amount he's been taken down all year. Meanwhile the team as a whole averaged just over 5.5 yards per carry on 32 attempts.

The Bears will attempt to start a different type of streak against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6.