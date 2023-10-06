Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott Has 'No Worries' About Mac Jones Despite Recent Struggles

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliot isn't overly concerned about quarterback Mac Jones' slow start to the season.

New England suffered a 38-3 drubbing at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday as their starting quarterback threw for a mere 150 yards with 0 touchdowns to go along with 2 interceptions.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the three-time Pro Bowl tailback is confident that Jones is going to return to form.

"I have no worries about Mac. I know he's going to get it together," Elliot said. "He's very assertive. He's been good this week."

Jones has struggled mightily this year, looking like a completely different player compared to the one who helped guide the Patriots to a playoff appearance in his first year with the team back in 2021. He also finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting that season, throwing for 3,801 yards while recording the eighth-highest completion percentage in the NFL.

While Elliot's comments are positive and show that Jones still has the belief of the locker room, the veteran running back has also gotten off to a slow start in Foxborough.

His 4.1 yards per carry are a respectable average, but he's surpassed 30 rush yards in just one of his four appearances this season. He currently sits behind Rhamondre Stevenson on New England's depth chart.

The Patriots' offense as a whole has been insufficient with nearly a quarter of the regular season already completed. They're averaging a mere 13.8 points per game, which ranks 30th league-wide. New England has never finished lower than 28th in franchise history.