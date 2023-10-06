Justin Fields, D.J. Moore Dedicate Bears' Win over Commanders to Legend Dick Butkus

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver D.J. Moore dedicated Thursday night's 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders to legendary Chicago Bears linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, who died Thursday at the age of 80.

According to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today, Fields said it was a "big shock" when he learned of Butkus' passing before the game, and added that he and his teammates played in his honor: "Condolences to his family. It just means a lot, tonight, getting the win—first win in a long time. So, Bears legend, he'll never be forgotten. We played for him tonight. So, this one's for him tonight."

Moore took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after the game to remember Butkus, and gave the late Bears legend some credit for their win, writing: "R.I.P. Dick Butkus. Was looking over us tonight."

The Bears entered Thursday night with an 0-4 record on the season and a 14-game losing streak dating back to last season, but Fields and Moore ended the skid with arguably the best game of their respective careers.

Fields went 15-of-29 as a passer for 282 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries.

It marked Fields' second consecutive strong performance, as he threw for 335 yards, four touchdowns and one pick in a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos last week.

Moore, who was acquired during the offseason from the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade package for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, went off for what was by far his best showing as a member of the Bears organization.

The 26-year-old wideout caught eight of his 10 targets for 230 yards and was on the receiving end of three of Fields' four touchdown passes.

While Fields and Moore played like legends for at least one night, it can be argued that Butkus was the greatest player in Bears franchise history.

Butkus was born in Chicago and played his college football at the University of Illinois before spending his entire nine-year NFL career with the Bears.

Although a knee injury forced him to retire at the age of 31 prior to the 1974 season, Butkus was an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro who started all 119 regular-season games he played in for the Bears.