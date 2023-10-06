Bears' Ryan Poles on Chase Claypool: 'I Wish Him Luck' amid Trade, Release Rumors

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Chicago Bears wideout Chase Claypool was a healthy scratch for the second time in the past week on Thursday night ahead of a matchup with the Washington Commanders, and it appears his time with the organization is coming to an end.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," general manager Ryan Poles said during an interview on ESPN 1000 ahead of Thursday's game (h/t ESPN's Courtney Cronin).

Per Cronin, Claypool became frustrated with his role in Chicago's offense last week, telling reporters he didn't think he was being utilized to the best of his abilities.

"Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them," he added. "So I've just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it."

He had been the subject of public scrutiny and effort earlier in the season after he failed to show effort as a blocker on run plays. He reportedly apologized to his teammates and coaches for that lack of effort, and fences were mended.

But after last week's comments, the Bears made him inactive on Saturday and he was a healthy scratch for Sunday's loss against the Philadelphia Eagles. Cronin reported that the Bears then informed him on Monday that he would be inactive on Thursday as well and requested he stay away from the team.

Poles, who traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Claypool last season, expressed disappointment with how the situation has transpired:

"You're always disappointed in this situation, and it's definitely something I take ownership of. Last year, in the situation we were in, we wanted to add another receiver to the offense, not only to help us be more productive but also to help [quarterback] Justin [Fields] take the next step. The right thought process was there, and I feel comfortable with that. Unfortunately it didn't work out and we were hoping for him to be a little bit more productive and be someone that could help us take it to the next level."

Claypool's time with Chicago was an abject disaster, as he caught just 18 passes for 191 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.