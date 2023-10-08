Week 5 DraftKings Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Sunday features an exciting, and full, slate of games for daily fantasy players to enjoy. Below, we'll break down our DraftKings lineup of the week, highlighting some potential breakout selections.

(Note: This slate does not include the early kick-off in London).

QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens ($7,800)

Jackson is starting to look like an MVP candidate, with four total touchdowns on the road against a very good Cleveland Browns defense last week. Now, he gets a Pittsburgh defense that has given up 20-plus fantasy points to Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Stroud in back-to--back weeks. Even in Pittsburgh, he seems primed for a big week.

RB: David Montgomery, Detroit Lions ($6,600)

Montgomery is averaging 21.3 points per week in DraftKings NFL DFS. The Carolina Panthers have given up double-digit fantasy points to five different running backs in just four games. This is a matchup made in heaven, and at a reasonable cost.

RB: Breece Hall, New York Jets ($5,400)

Hall has been a disappointment this season, yes, but the Jets have also worked him back slowly from his torn ACL and meniscus suffered last season. Those days are over, however.

"From an opportunity standpoint, there is no pitch count with him anymore," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters this week.

That's excellent news against a Denver team that has given up the most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season and has been gashed by Brian Robinson, the Miami pair of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane and last week allowed Khalil Herbert to go for over 100 rushing yards.

The chance to rely heavily on the ground game and less heavily on Zach Wilson will likely be very appealing to offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Expect a heavy dose of Hall—even on a pitch count, he's been way better than Dalvin Cook this season—making him a potential bargain this week.

WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins ($9,000)

Hill is basically matchup immune, and few players have more of an overall upside than the Dolphins' speedster. He's a good pick as your most expensive option this week, especially since choosing him over Justin Jefferson saves you $400 to use elsewhere (and since the New York Giants' secondary isn't scaring anyone).

WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens ($5,500)

The Steelers are giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season, and while Mark Andrews is the top weapon in Baltimore's passing game, the explosive Flowers has a chance to feast on a porous Pittsburgh pass defense.

The Steelers just got roasted by Nico Collins to the tune of seven catches for 168 yards and two scores. There's serious upside here.

WR: Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers ($5,100)

Thielen is averaging an impressive 18.3 points per week in DraftKings NFL DFS and has 25 receptions in the past three weeks. If he can find the end zone against a Lions team that has been middle-of-the-road against opposing wideouts, you've got yourself a fantastic bargain on your hands.

TE: Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals ($3,500)

We've entered the "pinching pennies" section of this team.

Ertz is an interesting option. He now has three games with at least six receptions and two games where he's received 10 targets. Only the New York Jets (four touchdowns) have given up more scores to the position than the three the Cincinnati Bengals have allowed to tight ends thus far this season.

That makes Ertz a very intriguing option on the cheap.

D/ST: Houston Texans ($3,500)

The Atlanta Falcons have given up 11 sacks and four turnovers in the last two weeks alone. Outside of a loss agains the Indianapolis Colts, the Texans defense has been a very solid option in three of its four games. Expect them to hound Desmond Ridder.

Flex: Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs ($3,600)

OK, this one is a bit harder to endorse, given how much Patrick Mahomes has spread the ball around to receiving options not named Travis Kelce. But hear us out.

No team in football is giving up more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than the Minnesota Vikings, while Rice leads Chiefs wideouts in catches (13) and targets (19), is tied for first in touchdowns (just one) and is second in receiving yards (140). If you were to pinpoint a wideout from this defense to have a big day against Minnesota's dreadful secondary, Rice would be the play.

It's about as big a boom-or-bust option as you'll find. But at this price point—and given how horrendous the Vikings have been against opposing wideouts—it's the type of dice roll that could potentially pay off in a huge way if it hits.

