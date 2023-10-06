Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to ExploitOctober 6, 2023
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season has arrived, and with it has come one of the biggest obstacles that fantasy football managers face: bye weeks.
Lineup decisions are already tough when you have a full roster of players available, but by this point of the campaign, you're forced to navigate around both injury issues and teams taking a week off.
The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all of this week. Hopefully, that isn't news to you, especially if you have some exposure to those rosters.
Luckily, though, there is still plenty of production to be found from the teams that are suiting up this week, so let's examine your options with top-10 rankings at each of the four skill positions, plus highlight a player with a favorable matchup and project how they'll take advantage of it.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at MIN)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at LAR)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. JAX)
4. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at PIT)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. NYG)
6. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. TEN)
7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. KC)
8. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at ATL)
9. Jordan Love, GB (at LV)
10. Joshua Dobbs, ARI (vs. CIN)
Favorable matchup: Jordan Love at Las Vegas Raiders
While Love has had a generally productive start to the season, his stat line still looks like one of the more touchdown-dependent ones at the position. He is only completing 56.1 percent of his passes and has just two touchdown throws against three interceptions so far, but he has worked around these weaknesses by throwing three touchdowns apiece in his first two outings and running for a score in each of his last two.
This Raiders defense should allow Love ample opportunity to keep finding his way to the end zone. Russell Wilson, Josh Allen and Kenny Pickett each had multiple touchdowns throws against Las Vegas, and Justin Herbert ran for two scores against the Raiders on Sunday.
Projected stats: 237 passing yards, three touchdown passes, 26 rushing yards
Running Back
Top 10
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. DAL)
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. HOU)
3. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. GB)
4. Tony Pollard, DAL (at SF)
5. Kyren Williams, LAR (vs. PHI)
6. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. PHI)
7. Alvin Kamara, NO (at NE)
8. Derrick Henry, TEN (at IND)
9. David Montgomery, DET (vs. CAR)
10. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. NYG)
Favorable matchup: David Montgomery vs. Carolina Panthers
Montgomery didn't draw a great matchup until Week 4, but once he did (Green Bay), he absolutely seized his moment. Last Thursday, he was given 32 carries and two targets (both of which he caught), and he used them to tally 141 scrimmage yards and three scores.
It should feel borderline impossible to expect a similar output, but this matchup is even better. While the Packers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo, the Panthers have been even more generous, surrendering the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs.
Projected stats: 113 rushing yards, 21 receiving yards, two touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. KC)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. NYG)
3. Davante Adams, LV (vs. GB)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. JAX)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (at LAR)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at ARI)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at SF)
8. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PHI)
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. CAR)
10. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. DAL)
Favorable matchup: Cooper Kupp vs. Philadelphia Eagles
It's still unclear if Kupp, who opened the season on injured reserve, will make his debut on Sunday, but fantasy managers surely hope he will. Beyond the fact he is one of the league's top pass-catchers, this also happens to be a terrific matchup.
The Eagles have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers, meaning there's a real chance both Kupp (if healthy) and electric rookie Puka Nacua put up fantasy-relevant numbers.
Projected stats: Seven receptions, 81 yards, one touchdown
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at MIN)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. KC)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at PIT)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. CAR)
5. George Kittle, SF (vs. DAL)
6. Evan Engram, JAX (at BUF)
7. Darren Waller, NYG (at MIA)
8. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at SF)
9. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. CIN)
10. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. NO)
Favorable matchup: Zach Ertz vs. Cincinnati Bengals
While Ertz is still awaiting his first score of the season, momentum is building toward a breakout. He's had exactly six receptions and better than 50 receiving yards in two of his last three games.
This could easily be the contest in which Ertz finds the end zone for the first time, as the Bengals have surrendered touchdown catches to tight ends Harrison Bryant (Cleveland), Mark Andrews and Josh Whyle (Tennessee).
Projected stats: Six receptions, 54 yards, one touchdown